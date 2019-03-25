New VP Dew Point Sensor!

VP Dew Point Sensor

VPInstruments launches the VP Dew Point Sensor: the smart dew point sensor for compressed air and industrial gases.

DELFT, THE NETHERLANDS, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VPInstruments launches the VP Dew Point Sensor : the smart dew point sensor for compressed air and industrial gases. Its large measurement range, -70..+60⁰C, enables one single product for monitoring the dew point of both refrigerant and desiccant type air dryers.The VP Dew Point Sensor features a robust sensor that fully withstands getting wet and that is highly resistant to particulate contamination, oil vapor and most chemicals. Its long- term high performance is achieved with state-of-the-art polymer technology. Thanks to the built-in offset calibration algorithm, performance at low dew points is optimized.The dew point sensor enables monitoring of both dew point and temperature simultaneously in VPVision and other energy management systems, thanks to its RS485 (Modbus RTU) output. The sensor also features a 4..20 mA output, that can be connected in parallel e.g. to an external display. With the built-in alarm function, you can make alarms visible in your management software for instance for dryer failure or water carry over. The alarm is also visible via the LED on the VP Dew Point Sensor itself.Prolong the lifetime of your equipment, reduce maintenance costs and prevent production losses: guard your dew point with the smart VP Dew Point Sensor!About VPInstrumentsVPInstruments offers industrial customers worldwide easy insight into energy flows. We believe that industrial energy monitoring should be easy and effortless, to enable insight, savings and optimization. VPInstruments products are recommended by leading energy professionals and offer the most complete measurement solution for compressed air flow, gas flow and electric energy consumption. Our monitoring software VPVision can be used for all utilities, and enables you to see where, when and how much you can save. Our products can be found all over the world. We serve all industrial markets, for example; automotive, glass manufacturing, metal processing, food and beverage and consumer goods. We can also help your industry. Let us open your eyes and start saving energy.



