Spartan Micro Successfully Completes First Cases

Spartan Micro completed its first cases treating cerebral aneurysms with the Spartan eCoil System.

FREMONT, CA, USA, March 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Micro, Inc., a developer of neuro and peripheral endovascular-based devices for use by interventional radiologist, completed its first cases treating cerebral aneurysms with the Spartan eCoil System.“This is a great start to Spartan’s neuro coil. The coil stayed in an irregular shaped wide-neck aneurysm without adjunctive devices while maintaining microcatheter stability. I am very pleased with the eCoil’s performance in such a challenging case,” said Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD.The Spartan eCoil System is an embolization coil line that is designed to occlude blood flow in vascular abnormalities of the neurovascular and peripheral vessels. The system is a comprehensive bare platinum coil line available in framing, filling, and finishing shapes.



