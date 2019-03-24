Baker Lane Studio Releases “Amongst the Waves” Collection in Support of Coral Reefs

Quilted handbags made from vegan faux leather. Each piece is quilted individually with a hand-drawn design. 10% of proceeds donated to preserve the coral reefs.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, March 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Katie Baker from Baker Lane Studio is releasing the brand new “Amongst the Waves” Collection and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. Amongst the Waves will be released March 29, 2019.Baker Lane Studio is known for helping creative women carry art with them every day.This spring, Baker has created an entire product line of handbags, crossbody bags and accessories based on the coral reef and its inhabitants. 10% of proceeds from the collection will be donated to help preserve the engendered reefs. The new Amongst the Waves Collection is scheduled to go live on March 29, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website bakerlanestudio.com where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.The bags are designed to showcase the beauty of the coral reefs using vibrant colors that make women feel that they have escaped to the sea.Several products come in “Living Coral”, the Pantone color of the year, and the inspiration for the collection as a whole.All bags are made from luxurious vegan faux leather and sewn in Michigan which means that women will be able to carry them with a clear conscience.Her collection also includes a limited edition of the best-selling It’s A Wrap sunglass case which first appeared in her Signature Black Collection last fall.Each individual piece is named after a portion of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. A few examples are:Collette HandbagIsobel HandbagMagpie Triple Zip CrossbodyLark Convertible BagKay ClutchAmongst the Waves ranges from $90 to $600.Katie Baker is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.