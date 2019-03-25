IT Partners Announces Its CEO Company Acquisition Referral Program

IT Partners LLC, today announced its CEO Company Acquisition Referral Program for CEO's actively engaged in running successful technology related businesses.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Partners LLC, a trusted adviser in the data and security space, today announced its CEO Company Acquisition Referral Program for CEO's actively engaged in running successful technology related businesses.“We developed this program for active CEO's and management teams to acquire the company they are running or the referral of an owner seeking an exit strategy for their business.” stated Thomas Bedell, Acquisitions Manager of IT Partners. “We are offering direct equity or a referral fee on any acquisition we successfully close.”IT Partners CEO Company Acquisition Referral Program GuidelinesIT Companies OnlyPrivately HeldCompany valuation of $3-$25 millionEBITDA - $1-$7+ millionRecurring revenueHealthy MarginsPositive Cash FlowThe IT industry is currently experiencing a significant consolidation; the larger firms are looking to capture market share through acquisition of smaller local and regional companies, opening up a massive opportunity for growth surrounding these mergers. IT Partners’ goal is to acquire numerous companies in the areas of Cyber Security, Managed Services, Cloud Services, VOIP, Security and Surveillance, Project Management, IT Infrastructure, Data Center Facilities, and Software/App Development to eliminate redundancies and create rapid growth.About IT PartnersIT Partners is an M&A investment group based in Tampa, Florida that purchases and nurtures tech companies and technologies throughout the United States. They look for hidden gems with owners who are ready to leave a lasting legacy for their clients, employees, and family by partnering with a group that has their best interests at its core; IT Partners’ unique approach is to create a partnership that gives the seller two opportunities to exit: now to free up capital and pursue other interests, and a second to continue to participate, even in retirement. For more information visit: https://itpartners.us.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.