Strategies for International Development (SID) announces the appointment of Steven Beasley to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SID designs, proves, and promotes better methods for helping farmers in developing countries increase income and graduate from poverty. The methods help them increase their income more rapidly, while also reclaiming the land upon which their income depends and ensuring that women participate equally. SID works in Guatemala and Peru, the two countries in Central and South America with the greatest number of rural poor.Steven Beasley is a retired agricultural economist who served 30 years at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) headquarters in Washington D.C. As a Senior International Marketing Specialist, he supported U.S. agriculture commodity organizations helping them secure public funding to increase agricultural exports. Beasley also served in the Office of Capacity Building Development at FAS developing and leading international technical assistance projects to improve the integrity of perishable supply chains and to enhance the knowledge of critical technological developments in agriculture.“SID is doing great things to provide assistance to an impressive number of small farmers by helping them building successful family-farm businesses,” said Mr. Beasley, adding “I am grateful to be joining SID’s Board and I look forward to applying my expertise to assist such a worthy organization.”“We are excited about Steven Beasley joining the Board,” said Charles Patterson, Executive Director of SID. “His experience with international technical assistance projects and commodity markets with USDA makes him a great fit for SID. Further, we are pleased by his enthusiasm for SID’s new regional approach and his willingness to help us raise support for SID’s work.”About Strategies for International DevelopmentStrategies for International Development (SID), founded in 1994, is a nonprofit organization that designs, proves, and promotes better methods for helping poor farmers make the transition from subsistence to successful commercial farming. The regional approach is SID’s latest innovation and it gives large numbers of farmers an opportunity to increase their income and graduate from poverty. We collaborate with farmers and local partners to help create sustainable prosperous rural communities, where farmers do not need to migrate to cities or other countries in search of employment and a better life. www.sidworld.org



