On view at Martin Lawrence Galleries Las Vegas, Salvador Dali's largest painting of all time, "March of Time Committee: Papillion, C. 1940's which is on permanent display among many other masterpieces.

Beginning April 1st, MLG will be proudly exhibiting the art of 21st-century masters including Pop Surrealist Robert Deyber and British Artist Brad Faine.

Don't bother about being modern. Unfortunately, it is the one thing that, whatever you do, you cannot avoid.” — Salvador Dalí

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Lawrence Galleries Las Vegas Proudly Presents a ‘Modern Take on Masters,' Beginning April 1st



Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), whose 27,000 square foot showcase is located in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, is the only gallery in Las Vegas where locals and visitors alike can come face-to-face with, admire and acquire original and unique works by 20th century masters Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Erté, Joan Miró and more. Also, beginning April 1st, MLG will be proudly exhibiting the art of 21st-century masters including Pop Surrealist Robert Deyber and British Artist Brad Faine. http://bit.ly/Modern_Masters_Vegas



"In many cases, I can be motivated by a single word. In creating these works, the challenge is to take whimsical imagery and attempt to render it in a contemplative and elegant manner without being obtuse."-Robert Deyber

Robert Deyber, born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, began drawing at an early age. His mother, a well-known traditional portrait artist, working in New York City of the '60s, inspired Deyber to use art as a means of escaping an otherwise difficult and challenging childhood, Art freed his mind to imagine and virtually visit the most remote places on Earth – a wheat field in South Dakota, the dunes of the Gobi Desert, the moons of Jupiter.

Deyber's unique paintings are now in the collection of notable art lovers including Tom and Dana Petty, Josh Brolin, Alicia Keys, Sheryl Crow, Trey Parker, Kobe Bryant, Wrigley Family, Joh Tyson, Danica Patrick, Roger Waters, Aaron Paul, Pete Wentz, Alton Brown and Robin Quivers, as well as thousands of collectors nationwide. http://bit.ly/Modern_Masters_Exhibition

Also, now, his imagination is on full display at MLG Las Vegas, with works including "Rock, Paper, Scissors"-originally a game created in China in the 1700s, Deyber has incorporated the symbolism into a highly stylized composition filled with light and contrasting colors, Deyber is a visual raconteur who tells his tales with a paintbrush. His artistic roots hail from the Surrealist movement, and Rene Magritte and Salvador Dalí are among his heroes.

"I attempt to create images that contain texts that contradict, question or are critical of the visual content."-Brad Faine

Brad Faine was born in Born in Brighton, England and studied painting and printmaking at Leicester College of Art and Goldsmiths College. He went on to teach printmaking at Farnham College of Art and St. Martin's School of Art and lectured at numerous colleges. His early studies centered on conceptual art, later developing into an interest in colour field painting.

Colour phenomena attracted Faine's attention to such a degree that he has imbued his work with the study of the qualities of colour and form without reference to natural objects. His interest in printmaking was motivated by a desire to make multiple flat colour images for which screen process printing was ideally suited. He found the hard edge image too restricting, and so he developed a form of continuous tone printing within the limitations of the medium.

His latest work, Censored Graces, consists of multiple compositions. They are woven together into one seamless presentation, visually articulating many aesthetic graces that hint at the human confrontation with morality. All are rendered initially on canvas. http://bit.ly/Modern_Masters_Vegas



Faine's works grace many private and public collections in the UK, the USA, and the Middle East, and he has been featured in mixed shows in London, New York, Dubai, and Tokyo. All of his prints are first generation images.



Martin Lawrence Galleries Modern Masters exhibition also offers visitors a unique opportunity to view Salvador Dali's largest painting of all time, "March of Time Committee: Papillion, C. 1940's which is on permanent display among many other masterpieces. http://bit.ly/Modern_Masters_Vegas

MARTIN LAWRENCE GALLERIES

THE FORUM SHOPS AT CAESARS

3500 SOUTH LAS VEGAS BLVD

LAS VEGAS, NV 89109

TEL: 702.991.5990

VEGAS@MARTINLAWRENCE.COM

About Martin Lawrence Galleries

Since 1978, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG)-headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine gallery locations nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui has been assisting and advising collectors as they consider acquiring fine art. (MLG), has prided and defined ourselves as both publishers of fine art prints and sculpture from the most talented contemporary artists-both North American and European-and home to modern and contemporary masters like Picasso, Chagall, Warhol, Calder, Magritte, Basquiat, and Murakami. We are extremely proud to have lent and exhibited over 200 masterworks, created by more than 30 different artists, to 30+ world-class museums around the globe…including the Louvre, the Pompidou, the Metropolitan, the Whitney, the National Gallery, the Tate and the Hermitage- where we are the sole sponsor of the first ever exhibition of the work of Erté, the father of art deco and we proudly publish works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde and Deyber. For more information visit martinlawrence.com

For further information and images contact:

Katia Graytok

kgraytok@martinlawrence.com

T. 203.989.2073



