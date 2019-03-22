Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Water Treatment Chemicals Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

March 22, 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Water Treatment Chemicals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Water Treatment Chemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Overview

In low incomlow-incomes, only 8% of industrial and municipal wastewater undergoes treatment of any kind, reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017. Thereby, wastewater treatment chemicals products demand will increase globally owing to the rise in consumers awareness regarding depletion of natural resources and scarcity of freshwater in developed countries, surging the need for waste water treatment chemicals. Thus, with the increasing demand from various industries along with municipalities the water treatment chemicals market will also grow at an escalating rate and will propel the global water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period. Global Water Treatment Chemicals market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to increasing demand from municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications.

According to UNESCO 2017, worldwide over 80% of wastewater is released to the environment without adequate treatment. Around 1.8 billion people use a source of drinking water contaminated with microorganisms, risking of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio. Wastage of water has become one of the major challenges for both developed and developing economies with the increase in manufacturing industry. Numerous government and non-government organizations are actively participating to save fresh water and natural resources. For instance, average high income countries treat about 70% of the wastewater they generate, while 38% of waste water is only treat in upper middle income countries and 28% in lower middle-income countries.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Water Treatment Chemicals market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Suez S.A, DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc., Huntsman International Llc., etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In May 2018 BASF SE and Solenis joined forces and combined BASF’s paper wet-end and water chemical business along with Solenis. BASF holds 49% of the share of the combined entity which will be operating under the name of Solenis.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Key Product Analysis

Water Treatment Chemicals are segmented in various product types which include Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others.

• Floculants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025. These are utilized in various industries as well, including oil & gas, food & beverage, and power generation.

• Coagulants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025. Coagulants can be classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants. The inorganic coagulants can be split into iron based coagulants and aluminium based coagulants. Iron based coagulants are used in reducing the biological decomposition products at low pH.

• Corrosion Inhibitors Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025. Corrosion inhibitors are chemical compounds that prevent or decrease the rate of corrosion of the exposed surface of metals or alloys.

• Biocides & Disinfectants is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025. Biocides and disinfectants are chemicals or physical agents that are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

• Municipal is the largest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Municipalities are typically responsible for wastewater treatment and potable water creation on large scale.

• Power Generation is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2025. The power generation industry is one of the greatest consumers of water worldwide, making water and wastewater treatment a vital topic.

• Oil & Gas segment is growing with a CAGR of over 6.1% during 2018-2025. Water is an essential part of the oil and gas upstream field production. The availability and supply of fresh water for the use in hydraulic fracking is becoming more expensive and difficult to obtain, in turn increasing the operating cost of oil and gas companies.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

• North America is the leading region and is growing with a CAGR of 5.5%.

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with an escalating CAGR of 6.4%.

Key Stakeholders

Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers

Water Treatment Chemicals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Water Treatment Chemicals Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

