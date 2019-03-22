Jet Injector Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Jet Injector Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Jet injector is a medical injecting syringe which injects liquids by high-pressure narrow jet instead of a hypodermic needle. It is mainly used for mass vaccination and is an alternative to a needle syringe for diabetic patients for insulin injection. Global jet injector market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023). Factors motivating the growth of this market are a growing prevalence of chronic disease and recent technological advancement in drug delivery technology. In addition, increasing demand for self-injection devices for vaccination and drug injection are a major factor which are driving this market. Its high development cost compared to conventional needle injectors may restrict the growth of this market. However, the rise in demand for vaccination and bio-similar products and growing expenditure on healthcare in emerging economy have bought the opportunity to this market.

On the basis of geography, the jet injector market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America region represents considerably the largest market for Jet injector due to rising demand of self-administration healthcare facilities and rising prevalence of chronic disease in the region. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region due to an increase in government funding to provide better healthcare facilities and technological advancement in new drug delivery system. Europe is expected to have a considerable growth in this market owing to the rising demand for new injection system and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, site of delivery and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented into prefilled needle-free injectors and fillable needle-free injectors. Fillable needle-free injectors are expected to have increased demand as they can be reused again. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into insulin delivery, respiratory disease, vaccine delivery oncology and other application. Respiratory diseases and insulin delivery are expected to have a significant market share in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into jet based, spring based, laser power based, and vibration based. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospital & clinical centers, ambulatory, and others. Hospital & clinical centers are expected to have the largest share in the market due to increasing application of jet injectors in the hospitals and clinical centers. The global players in the Jet injector market include AstraZeneca PLC, Becton Dickinson & company, Crossject, Penject corporation, and Valeritas Inc. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in R&D which made them progress over the past several years in producing better automated pipetting systems. Continuous improvement in jet injector sensors helps the market player to offers high-value product and services. In April 2018 Valeritas came into strategic partnership with Glooko. This agreement enables Valeritas to provide future V-Go SIM (Simple Insulin Management) users with Glooko’s cloud-based mobile and web diabetes data management platform which enable a diabetic patient to track and analyze their diabetes care plan.

Research methodology

The market study of global Jet injector market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic public databases such as the centers for disease control and prevention, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) and clinicaltrials.gov,

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for Jet injector manufacturers, pharmaceutical company, investing companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating in delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global Jet injector market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Jet injector market research and analysis, by product type

2. Global Jet injector market research and analysis, by application

3. Global Jet injector market research and analysis, by the site of delivery

4. Global Jet injector market research and analysis, by technology

5. Global Jet injector market research and analysis, by the end user

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global Jet injector market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Jet injector market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Jet injector market.



