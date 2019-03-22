Sugar Alcohols Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sugar Alcohols Market

Glycol is a kind of polyol, which contains more than two hydroxyl groups, but is different from glycol, propylene glycol, pentaerythritol etc.

The demand for low calorie foods containing polyols is expected to grow further, driven by increasing consumer awareness of diabetes, as well as weight management.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A & Z Food Additives

Archer Daniels Midland

Associated British Foods

Atlantic Chemicals Trading

Beckmann-Kenko

Cargill

DowDuPont

Fraken Biochem

Ingredion

Roquette Freres

Sanxinyuan Food Industry

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

The global Sugar Alcohols market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sugar Alcohols volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sugar Alcohols market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Food & Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Oral-Care Products

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Sugar Alcohols Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sugar Alcohols

1.2 Sugar Alcohols Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sugar Alcohols Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Sugar Alcohols Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sugar Alcohols Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Confectionery

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Oral-Care Products

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Sugar Alcohols Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sugar Alcohols Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Sugar Alcohols Market Size

1.5.1 Global Sugar Alcohols Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sugar Alcohols Production (2014-2025)

………

