Solinftec Earns 2019 AgFunder Innovation Award

International AgTech Company Recognized as Most Innovative International Startup

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF, US, March 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solinftec, a leading international digital ag company, was presented with a 2019 AgFunder Innovation Award in the category of Most Innovative International Startup Series A and Beyond. 60 AgTech startups were nominated in recognition of their innovation and entrepreneurship to drive the agri-food tech industry. Peer-selected by more than 5,000 industry votes, winners were announced on March 20 at the ReThink Agri-Food Innovation Week in San Francisco.Solinftec is a leader in integrating and digitalizing all aspects of farming operations with state-of-the-art IoT-based farm management systems. Their platform-agnostic software connects people, machines and weather information, allowing ag businesses to optimize mechanized operations, streamline inputs, and increase productivity. Powered by ALICE, the first artificial intelligence platform for agriculture, Solinftec monitors all farming processes by embedding smart black boxes in ag machinery and sensors in the field. This provides immediate and actionable recommendations that allow farmers to reduce their carbon footprint, operate more efficiently, and increase productivity while lowering cost.“Since our founding in 2007, we have focused on bringing cutting-edge methods and technology to optimize worldwide farm efficiency. Our evolution has led to the introduction of agriculture’s first virtual assistant, ALICE, which allows farmers to receive real-time, actionable insights to increase crop returns with little to no human interference,” said Renato Hersz, Solinftec’s Strategy and Corporate Development Director. “This award truly represents the unwavering commitment and passion we have to bridging cutting-edge tech solutions with agriculture. We are incredibly honored.”About Solinftec: Solinftec is a digital agriculture technology company, unyielding in its long-term commitment to improve the worldwide food chain, with a mission to continuously leverage and invest in cutting-edge technology to increase farm efficiency while subsequently contributing to longer-term sustainability. Today, Solinftec solutions are utilized across 10+ countries worldwide and the corporation is recognized as a global AgTech innovation leader. With headquarters in Brazil, Solinftec recently selected Indiana’s Purdue University’s Research Park as the location for their U.S. headquarters. For more information, visit www.solinftec.com Solinftec in numbers:+ 18 million acres with its solutions+ 30,000 agricultural equipment inputs digitally monitored+ 100,000 users interacting daily

Solinftec



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.