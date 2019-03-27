The Radicati Group Releases “Unified Endpoint Management Market, 2019-2023”

Adoption of Unified Endpoint Management solutions continues to see strong growth with organizations of all sizes

UEM solutions provide businesses with the ability to secure, manage and provision mobile devices, desktops, laptops, tablets, applications and content in multi-OS, mixed use environments.” — Sara Radicati

The latest study by The Radicati Group, "Unified Endpoint Management Market, 2019-2023" provides an in-depth analysis of the worldwide market for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market in 2019, and its projected growth over the next four years. UEM solutions provide businesses with the ability to secure, manage and provision mobile devices, desktops, laptops, tablets, applications and content in multi-OS, mixed use environments. Increasingly, UEM solutions will also encompass Internet of Things (IoT) and ruggedized devices for a cohesive single pane-of-glass management experience.The study provides an in-depth analysis of market adoption, market trends, installed base and revenue market share by UEM vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region, business size, and mobile operating system.The study includes an analysis of leading UEM market players, including: BlackBerry, Citrix Systems, IBM, Ivanti, Matrix42, Microsoft, MobileIron, Sophos, SOTI, and VMware.According to the study worldwide revenues for UEM solutions will total over $2.6 billion by year-end 2019, and grow to over $6.7 billion by year-end 2023.



