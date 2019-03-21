SWDInvest.com Launches First Acquisition & Syndication Platform Focused on the Growing Oilfield Water Management Sector

SWDInvest.com provides an alternative solution for investors who want to generate passive income from profitable assets in high growth areas like the Permian

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, Texas, Mar. 21, 2019 /EINPressswire/ -- SWDInvest .com today announces the launch of the energy industry's first acquisition and syndication platform specifically focused on the growing oilfield water management sector.“These are exciting times in the oilfield water sector,” says SWDInvest.com Founder/CEO Kurt Knewitz. Onshore U.S. drilling rigs in the Permian Basin produce as much as 25 million barrels of waste water a year and more is coming. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates over 40,000 new oil and gas wells will be drilled within the next five years in the Permian alone. This will create an unprecedented amount of waste water that must be treated for reuse or sent to nearby saltwater disposal wells.A subsidiary of BuySWD .com, the largest online marketplace of saltwater disposal (SWD) properties in the United States, SWDInvest.com provides select investors with the opportunity to generate monthly income from profitable saltwater disposal wells. “Until now, individual investors were denied access to highly profitable cash flowing properties within the space,” Knewitz says. “These assets were traditionally controlled by large institutional investors, but not any more.”“Thanks to BuySWD.com, we are uniquely positioned to have immediate access to assets worth $750MM to choose from,” says Knewitz. “We pick the best properties for our investors to participate in and leverage our industry relationships to drive up volume and property values. Oil and gas wells decline over time but water production increases. We have structured our platform to combine the best of both worlds—energy and real estate.""SWDInvest.com is providing an alternative solution for investors who want to generate passive income from profitable assets in high growth areas like the Permian,” says John Kelly, Co-Founder/COO of SWDInvest.com. “The platform is quickly gaining traction in the market and we feel well positioned for explosive growth.”About SWDInvest.comSWDInvest.com is an acquisition and syndication platform for investors to participate in the fast-growing oilfield water management sector.For more information, visit www.SWDInvest.com About BuySWD.comBuySWD.com, the Zillow® of the saltwater disposal industry, is the largest online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of saltwater disposal wells. The company manages an inventory of 220+ properties valued at $750MM and growing.For more information, visit www.BuySWD.com Media ContactKurt Knewitzkurt@swdinvest.comRelated Links

Intro to SWDInvest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.