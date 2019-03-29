Issued by ETAP

ETAP 19 Multi-Language Edition

ETAP 19.0.1 localized language release available now

IRVINE, CA, US, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETAP® today announced the availability of ETAP 19.0.1 Multi-Language Edition, the latest upgrade to the ETAP 19 Series.

Chinese
Japanese
Korean
Russian
French
Spanish
Portuguese
Italian – Output Report

ETAP 19.0.1 includes several enhancements and improvements, as well as localized languages. The localization of ETAP 19 allows engineers and operators to design and operate their electrical power systems in the comfort of their own language.

ETAP Multi-Language releases are localized in several languages including the software interface, analysis modules, user guides, and output reports.

ETAP 19.0.1 is available for download from ETAP Help Desk. New customers and customers with lapsed licenses should contact sales@etap.com for more information and pricing or request an online quote at etap.com/request-pricing

ETAP is the global market and technology leader in modeling, design, analysis, optimization, monitoring, control, and automation software for electrical power systems. The company has been powering success for over 30 years by providing the most comprehensive and widely-used enterprise solutions for generation, transmission, distribution, industrial, transportation, and low-voltage power systems. Founded in 1986, ETAP is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA, with over 50 offices around the world.

