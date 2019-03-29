ETAP 19 Multi-Language Edition

ETAP 19.0.1 localized language release available now

IRVINE, CA, US, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETAP® today announced the availability of ETAP 19.0.1 Multi-Language Edition, the latest upgrade to the ETAP 19 Series.

Chinese

Japanese

Korean

Russian

French

Spanish

Portuguese

Italian – Output Report

ETAP 19.0.1 includes several enhancements and improvements, as well as localized languages. The localization of ETAP 19 allows engineers and operators to design and operate their electrical power systems in the comfort of their own language.

ETAP Multi-Language releases are localized in several languages including the software interface, analysis modules, user guides, and output reports.

ETAP 19.0.1 is available for download from ETAP Help Desk. New customers and customers with lapsed licenses should contact sales@etap.com for more information and pricing or request an online quote at etap.com/request-pricing



