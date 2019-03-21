Insurance Claim Red Flags: Attorney Explains How to Spot the Signs That You Need Legal Help

Austin Attorney Stephen Nagle

Bad faith, he explained, occurs when insurance companies take unfair advantage of the fact that the policyholder and the insurer have an unequal relationship.

When your insurance company denies a claim and you think it’s unreasonable or that the insurance company is taking some sort of unfair advantage, it’s a useful and very good thing to talk to a lawyer.” — Attorney Stephen Nagle

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin attorney Stephen Nagle answered many pressing questions about how to deal with insurance companies who may be acting in bad faith in a recent video interview The video covered how to handle car accident claims, health insurance claims, homeowners insurance claims and more. Speaking with AskTheLawyers.com™ in this video interview, Nagle goes into detail on the insurance term known as ‘bad faith’, addressing examples such as unequal business relationships between insurance companies and their insured customers. This includes first-party claims and third-party claims, fiduciary responsibility, federal laws, ERISA, and more.Bad faith, he explained, occurs when insurance companies take unfair advantage of the fact that the policyholder and the insurer have an unequal relationship. For example, a car insurance company missing the deadline to make a claims decision, which could affect your health care needs.He also answered a question many people have when going back and forth with an insurer: do you really need a lawyer involved? Not always, Nagle said.“Many people handle their insurance claims without help from a lawyer, and for most purposes, a lawyer is not necessary,” he said. “However, when your insurance company denies a claim and you think it’s unreasonable or that the insurance company is taking some sort of unfair advantage, it’s a useful and very good thing to talk to a lawyer in that stage.”He said that if your claim will only net you $75 to $100, or if your claim is mostly straightforward, hiring an attorney may not be necessary. However, if you are looking at a claim that could climb as high as $50,000 or more, you should hire a qualified professional to give you the best chance of a successful outcome.Stephen Nagle is the founder of Stephen G. Nagle & Associates. He has been practicing law for nearly 40 years. He is board-certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization as a personal injury trial law specialist. He focuses half of his practice on personal injury lawsuits, and the other half on insurance and ERISA claims. He offers free consultations to anyone in Texas curious about exploring their legal options.If you have any questions about claims disputes, contact Stephen Nagle at 888-592-0926.

When Insurance Companies Refuse to Pay



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.