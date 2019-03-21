Front Rush partners with N2N Services to provide automated, bi-directional data integrations to colleges

Partnership will allow Front Rush to better connect Admissions and Athletics by integrating Ellucian’s CRM Recruit with Front Rush

DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for Higher Education systems integration, today announced a strategic partnership with Front Rush, the leader in recruiting software for college coaches. With this partnership, Front Rush will integrate its Front Rush Athletic CRM with N2N’s turnkey cloud integration platform, Illuminate, to provide enhanced integration options to customers.Illuminate enables partners to deliver integration solutions quickly and easily. Through N2N’s platform, higher education customers will be able to connect CRM and SIS systems to Front Rush for data syncing, improving collaboration and decision making during the recruiting cycle.More information can be found at the Front Rush website: https://www.frontrush.com/web/#admissions “Front Rush has been a pioneer in developing packaged integrations to connect Front Rush’s best-of-breed Athletic CRM with a college’s Admissions CRM,” states Ben Pickrell, Front Rush’s Director of Integrations. “We are excited to partner with N2N to give our clients the ability to integrate Front Rush with Ellucian’s CRM Recruit.”“Higher Education customers continue to innovate in the areas of admissions CRM, relationship management and recruiting. We’re confident that Front Rush applications, powered by N2N’s Illuminate platform, will provide the integration solutions needed to enhance the overall customer experience,” explained Kiran Kodithala CEO and founder of N2N Services Inc. “N2N is committed to collaborations, such as with Front Rush, that have a direct impact on student services and institutional effectiveness.”For more information, please contact Ben Pickrell, Director of Integrations at Front Rush sales team at: bpickrell@frontrush.com.About Front RushFront Rush is the largest recruiting and team management solution in college athletics. Over 9,500 teams representing 850+ higher education institutions use Front Rush daily to recruit athletes and manage their teams. Front Rush makes it easy for coaches to manage the entire recruiting process, from phone calls, emails, campus visits, to everything in between, right from their mobile device or computer.About N2NN2N Services Inc. is a leader in enterprise application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud based SaaS platform providing standards based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes to meet strategic goals. Illuminate integration platform is used by more than 200 academic institutions(providing student services to over 1 million students) and enable institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA. Learn more about N2N Services Inc. and the Illuminate platform by visiting http://www.illuminateapp.com/ Media Contacts:N2N Services, Inc.Danielle WhitneyE-mail: danielle.whitney@n2nservices.comPhone: 888-651-3309 x23Front RushBen Pickrell, Director of IntegrationsEmail: bpickrell@frontrush.comPhone: 740-258-0397© Copyright N2N Services, Inc. 2019.Trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.



