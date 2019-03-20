Over 1,000 Expected to Line Up for Best-Selling Author David Goggins at EEACS Appearance in Allentown

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown will host a rare appearance by David Goggins

David Goggins, a former Navy Seal and best-selling author, will speak to over 1,000 students and community members on Thursday, March 21.

We have never hosted an event of this magnitude at the school” — Bob Lysek, CEO & Founder

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 1,000 residents from across the Lehigh Valley and the nation are expected to attend a rare appearance by best-selling author David Goggins at Executive Education Academy Charter School on Thursday, March 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.Goggins is a former Navy Seal who has gained the appreciation of hundreds of thousands with his motivational speaking. His appearance at EEACS is his first-ever appearance and book-signing at a school. Goggins will motivate students during his speech before signing copies of his latest book, Can’t Hurt Me. The book was a #2 bestseller behind Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming.“This is a momentous occasion for our students and for the Lehigh Valley,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of EEACS. “Goggins is an inspiration to many around the world.”The event will take place in the charter school’s brand-new, state-of-the-art gymnasium. This will be the first time students and the community see the gym.“We have never hosted an event of this magnitude at the school,” adds Lysek.The event is open to members of the public who have purchased a copy of Can’t Hurt Me. Copies will be available for purchase onsite. The speech will be open to the first 1,500 in attendance. Doors open at 4:30 PM. The book signing will follow and will be open to all.To learn more, call EEACS at (610) 841-7044.About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/



