Sunstone and Orion Welders reveal THE DADO - $3,900 Laser Welder

The most affordable Laser Welder ever

Smallest & Most Affordable Laser Welder Ever.

THE DADO brings laser welding technology, once only available to those with large budgets, to virtually anyone interested in or needing a laser welder.” — Jonathan Young

PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone and Orion Welders introduces THE DADO Laser Welder—the smallest & (at $3,900) the most affordable laser welder in the world— featuring similar functionality as our higher-end laser welder models, but at less than a third of the price of most entry-level laser welders currently in the market. THE DADO opens the door to new markets throughout the world, where laser welding technology was previously cost prohibitive. Priced below $4,000 USD, THE DADO can be used by almost anyone and has a power range that can take on thousands of uses. It’s perfect for those needing to make quick, small welds on a lighter duty cycle, including hobbyists, research & development teams, dentists, orthodontists, optometrists, jewelers, and anyone working with metal.

“From a pricing standpoint THE DADO is a real game changer!” said Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone and Orion Welders. “THE DADO brings laser welding technology, once only available to those with large budgets, to virtually anyone interested in or needing a laser welder for their application.”

“With the introduction of THE DADO, Sunstone and Orion Welders demonstrates how we are really distancing ourselves from our competition, and bringing new welding opportunities for people to utilize technology that was once out of reach for them.”

Jonathan Young, CEO.

Features of THE DADO include:

- 0.2–1.5 mm adjustable spot size

- 12 simple power settings

- Small footprint (14x14in)

- 10x microscope

- Easy to use

- Robust design—built to last as long as any laser in the market

- 2-year warranty

- Water cooled

- 1 weld per second

- Easy setup and training

- Fantastic price!

We are the Micro Welding Experts, dedicated to leading the industry with high-tech and affordable welding solutions.

Welding Examples With The Dado Laser Welder



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.