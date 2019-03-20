CHESAPEAKE BAY CANDLE FOUNDER LAUNCHES NEW VENTURE, MEI XU & CO., TO HELP WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSES IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Company's website, Meixu.com, shares inspiring stories of DOERS, DREAMS, DESIGNS and DESTINATIONS

My passion is helping women succeed as entrepreneurs so that they get the right start, from ideation to marketing, funding, and operation.” — Mei Xu, Founder Chesapeake Bay Candle and Mei Xu & Co. LLC

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty five years after the founding of the Maryland-headquartered Chesapeake Bay Candle company™, Mei Xu has launched a new venture, Mei Xu & Co. LLC, a strategic market advisory firm dedicated to helping women business owners and entrepreneurs grow in the US and China markets.

Xu stepped down as CEO of Chesapeake Bay Candle company in fall 2018, after successfully negotiating the sale of the company in September 2017 to consumer products giant, Newell Brands.

“More and more attention is being focused on women’s equality and empowerment,” says Mei Xu. “My passion is to do my part to help women succeed as entrepreneurs — so that women entrepreneurs get the right start — from ideation to marketing, funding, and operation. Investing in women is not a risky business, but rather a sound one with tremendous social and financial return. I should know, because I am proof.”

In addition to offering strategic advisory services to private clients, Mei Xu & Co. is launching an online community and marketplace to share and exchange ideas, innovations and inspirations. For this new online marketplace, Mei is invoking her name, its phonetic pronunciation in English (M-A-Y S-H-E) and its traditional spoken delivery in Chinese (S-H-E M-A-Y) to create www.meixu.com to tell design-devotees, doers and dreamers the definite answer: YES SHE MAY!

Mei notes, “My personal journey, at times, has not been smooth sailing, but I’ve stayed focused, determined and passionate about what I do. Now, I’m chronicling my experience to share the ups and downs and lessons learned with other entrepreneurs and small women-owned businesses that have launched or dream about starting their own companies.”

