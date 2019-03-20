Vu360 Solutions Announces VuCare™, an Assisted Living Care Software Solution

We want our customers to be able to track all the important aspects of their business including care givers, residents/patients, equipment, and facility maintenance with ease and reliability.” — Rizwan Khan, Founder of Vu360 Solutions

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naperville, IL. – Vu360 Solutions, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and IoT based software solutions, is pleased to announce VuCare™ a complete end-to-end solution for assisted living care and nursing home facilities. The AI and IoT powered VuCare solution provides facility operators with advanced tools that offer world class services to their residents/clients while improving overall facility efficiency, performance and reduced operating cost.

The VuCare software provides staff with a variety of support modules such as: Medication Tracking, Patient Information, Patient Tracking, Laundry, Asset and Personnel Tracking, Lead/Referral Management and Patient Billing.

Not only does VuCare provide a supportive structure for easier patient care, but our software also integrates with legacy healthcare and financial management programs. We connect care services, billing and administrative functions across a single, cloud-based platform.

To learn more about VuCare visit our website or email us at info@vu360solutions.com

About Vu360 Solutions

Vu360 Solutions is the fastest growing global software technology company that utilizes IoT and AI/Machine Learning technologies to enable companies to use continuous intelligence to solve complex problems, improve overall efficiency and enhance profitability. To learn more about Vu360 Solutions visit our website www.vu360solutions.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.