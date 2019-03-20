Think Together Announces Coding For All Campaign to Launch Coding Program throughout California

Kids practice coding at Kranz Intermediate in Los Angeles County

Coding For All will raise funds to provide kids from low-income families with access to coding programs.

We want all kids to be ready for the future job market regardless of what neighborhood they come from.” — Think Together CEO/Founder Randy Barth

SANTA ANA, CA, USA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparing students for the 21st century workforce, Orange County-based nonprofit Think Together is launching its Coding For All campaign to expand its coding program throughout California and reach over 150,000 kids from low-income families annually.

Coding For All will seek to raise 3.2 million dollars to launch new coding programs in 35 districts in 305 schools throughout California. Currently only 13% of Think Together sites have access to sufficient technology to support coding programs during afterschool. Funding will provide for laptops and coding robotics kits, staffing, training and infrastructure. Think Together is forming key partnerships for the expansion, including Code.org, 9 Dots and Girls Who Code.

“I’m impressed by the quality of the coding program at Kranz Intermediate in the Think Together program,” says Kranz Intermediate Principal David Herrera, whose school launched one of the pilot coding programs. “Our students are developing their critical thinking skills and problem-solving skills as they learn how to code. They are fully engaged in the creation of coding programs and can articulate the logic behind their creations.”

Think Together has committed $500,000 from its own reserves to kick-start the campaign. On behalf of its current district partners, Think Together was also integral in securing $1.4 million in Kids Code grants for 25 schools through the California Department of Education, allotting $50,000 or more for each school’s coding programs over three years.

Coding is the language of technology, used to create websites, computer software and apps. Teaching kids how to code builds vital skills for students’ academic success, sparks interest in STEM subjects, and prepares kids for college and career. Teaching coding also helps toward overcoming gender barriers – according to the National Center for Women & Information Technology, only 25% of women in the USA hold computing jobs.

Many credible sources support the addition of coding in 21st century curriculum. A 2016 report from Oracle Academy titled “Beyond Point and Click: The Expanding Demand for Coding Skills” found that programming jobs are growing 50% faster than the market overall. And a 2018 report titled “The Importance of Computer Science Education” from UC Irvine found that relevant coding skills can provide crucial tools to pull students of low-income families and communities out of poverty.

Coding For All will make sure kids from low-income families have equal opportunities to compete with their affluent peers for jobs. All kids deserve a great education that prepares them for college and career.

“Think Together is thrilled to launch this exciting campaign,” said Think Together CEO/Founder Randy Barth, “We want all kids to be ready for the future job market regardless of what neighborhood they come from.”

About Think Together

Founded in 1997, Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions that have changed the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together’s program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org. To donate to Coding For All, visit www.thinktogether.org/donate and designate “Coding For All”.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.