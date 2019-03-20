Cloud24x7 named Winner in 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud24x7 Inc, has been a leader in Cybersecurity solutions for years and we’re still extremely grateful for continued recognition in the industry. Most recently, Cloud24x7 is honored to be recognized as a winner as the most Innovative company award 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards including:• Best Innovative Cybersecurity Company• Manage Detect and Respond including RapidMDR• Comprehensive Cybersecurity SolutionsThe 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.We take this moment to thank our Resellers, Distributors worldwide and appreciate the help and support in achieving the award.Jacob Thankachen, President & CEO.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.