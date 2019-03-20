Cloud24x7 named Winner in 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Award
• Best Innovative Cybersecurity Company
• Manage Detect and Respond including RapidMDR
• Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions
The 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.
We take this moment to thank our Resellers, Distributors worldwide and appreciate the help and support in achieving the award.
Jacob Thankachen, President & CEO.
