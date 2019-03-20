New York Real Estate Powerhouse launches Luxian International Realty

Luciane Serifovic

Luciane Serifovic launches first virtual brokerage using blockchain transactional technology for High Net-Worth Sports and Entertainment Clients

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxian International Realty , the first virtual, technology based full-service real estate brokerage firm serving high net-worth sports and entertainment clients launches in New York. Luxian is the only minority and women-owned business of its kind.Using technology that applies a virtual office experience and artificial intelligence, Luxian is able to deliver remarkable and luxurious real estate experiences for clients anywhere in the world. Taking efficiency and maximum experience to the next level, Luxian has assembled an elite network of virtually-based real estate agents that connect through a technology platform for confidential communications and full transparency with clients and all stakeholders involved in the real estate transaction."We live in an experience economy" said Luciane Serifovic , founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luxian International Realty. "The Luxian, mission is to showcase the world's most prized gems - luxury real estate - for elite buyers and exclusive investors anywhere in the world. Our commitment is to facilitate transactions in the best interest of our clients with discretion, confidentiality, security, connectivity and service.Luxian is connected globally and delivers locally with strict service protocols designed for an elite customer base. "We help our clients fully develop their real estate investments while protecting their well-being - an experience that they deserve yet have difficulty finding in the vast world of generalist brokerages," added Serifovic. "We also have a strong belief in citizenship, extending our responsibility beyond and contributing our time and dollars to create a healthier and more sustainable world."About Luciane Serifovic, Founder and Chief Executive OfficerLuciane Serifovic, a luxury real estate powerhouse and thought leader brings a "have it all" philosophy to her clients and agents. Securing the homes or investments of their dreams, enjoying their friends and families, and having a healthy and sustainable lifestyle is what drives Luciane's success and it is why Luciane founded Luxian - to address the need for remarkable and luxurious real estate experiences for high net worth sports and entertainment clients.Sixteen years ago, Luciane walked into a real estate office in Manhattan and convinced the manager to give "a young woman from Brazil who spoke little English and knew little about New York City," a chance. Since then, she has sold and managed multi-millions of dollars of high endNew York real estate, secured properties and investments for clients in nearly all regions of the world, coached hundreds of agents, and appeared in many speaking and media engagements.In addition to being an award winning fitness model, Luciane authored the book "Handle It: Get it Together and Finally Have it All." The book is an inspirational view with life lessons into how women can balance work, family and life, and achieve their dreams. All proceeds from the book are donated to the family of Sofia Rabello to support her battle with a brain tumor.For more information about Luxian International Realty, go to THELUXIAN.COMFor media inquiries please contact:PR @theluxian .com+1-917-567-8767Luciane@theluxian.comInstagram: @theluxian and @lucianeserifovic



