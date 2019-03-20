Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software: Market Analysis, Share, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market 2019                      


Description: 


In 2018, the global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Ansys 
CD-adapco 
Dassault Systèmes 
Mentor Graphics 
MSC Software 
Siemens PLM Software 
Altair Engineering 
AspenTech 
Autodesk 
Computational Engineering International 
ESI Group 
Exa 
Flow Science 
NEi Software 
Numeca International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
FEA 
CFD

Market segment by Application, split into 
Automotive industry 
Aerospace and defense industry 
Electrical & electronics industry 
Industrial machinery industry 
Remote Control Hobby Car Industry 
High End RC cars 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software are as follows: 
History Year: 2014-2018 
Base Year: 2018 
Estimated Year: 2019 
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025 
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 FEA 
1.4.3 CFD 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Automotive industry 
1.5.3 Aerospace and defense industry 
1.5.4 Electrical & electronics industry 
1.5.5 Industrial machinery industry 
1.5.6 Remote Control Hobby Car Industry 
1.5.7 High End RC cars 
1.5.8 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Size 
2.2 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

 ……..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Ansys 
12.1.1 Ansys Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.1.4 Ansys Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Ansys Recent Development 
12.2 CD-adapco 
12.2.1 CD-adapco Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.2.4 CD-adapco Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 CD-adapco Recent Development 
12.3 Dassault Systèmes 
12.3.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.3.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development 
12.4 Mentor Graphics 
12.4.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.4.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development 
12.5 MSC Software 
12.5.1 MSC Software Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.5.4 MSC Software Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 MSC Software Recent Development 
12.6 Siemens PLM Software 
12.6.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.6.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development 
12.7 Altair Engineering 
12.7.1 Altair Engineering Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.7.4 Altair Engineering Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Altair Engineering Recent Development 
12.8 AspenTech 
12.8.1 AspenTech Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.8.4 AspenTech Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 AspenTech Recent Development 
12.9 Autodesk 
12.9.1 Autodesk Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.9.4 Autodesk Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Autodesk Recent Development 
12.10 Computational Engineering International 
12.10.1 Computational Engineering International Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Introduction 
12.10.4 Computational Engineering International Revenue in FEA & CFD Simulation and Analysis Software Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Computational Engineering International Recent Development 
12.11 ESI Group 
12.12 Exa 
12.13 Flow Science 
12.14 NEi Software 
12.15 Numeca International

Continued…..

