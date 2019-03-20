SEWING PATTERNS for CHILDREN with SENSORY CHALLENGES

Ruth Maddock Makes create sensory friendly kids sewing patterns and knitting patterns that are available online as digital downloads.

HEREFORD, GB, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEREFORD, HEREFORDSHIRE, UK, March 20, 2019Designer Ruth Maddock from Ruth Maddock Makes has released her second collection of sewing and knitting patterns for children. (Release date 24th March 2019)The inspiration for this new collection comes from the children’s poem ‘Round and Round the Garden’ and each of the garments is showcased in exclusively designed fabric following this theme. These fabrics are available to order separately from her shop at spoonflower. While studying for an MA in Contemporary Craft Ruth Maddock investigated the concept of ‘Designing for Happiness’ the result of this was the creation of a collection of children’s sewing patterns to suit all children including those with sensory processing disorder (SPD) who often find commercially made clothes itchy, scratchy, difficult or confusing. Her second collection continues with this theme.For many children, these sensory challenges leave them in a state of anxiety and they may find it very difficult to learn or engage socially when they are wearing ‘clothes that hurt’.Children with SPD may also be on the Autistic Spectrum or have other diagnoses.The garment patterns Ruth Maddock Makes has created feature external seams, soft fabrics, and many can be worn either way round for those children who struggle with getting dressed.The patterns range in price from £3.50 to £10.50 (GBP) and are available on the website at ruthmaddockmakes.com ‘Ruth Maddock Makes create clothes to make kids happy.’‘He couldn't wait to put them on. I showed him the "clothes designed and madeespecially for people who don't like edges or labels or scratchy bits like you, with special seams and the t-shirt that can be worn both ways, so you don't have to worry about getting it wrong" he said that he'd rate them 100% amazing, and asked "Did he have to give them back?" He agreed to take them off only when I hinted that a larger size might be available and that if he was happy to model for you there might be the possibility of getting hold of some that he could keep. He said, "Great clothes that don't hurt!"’ (Ruth Zuleika Cameron-Swan)CONTACT INFOMore information about SPD and Ruth Maddock’s MA journey can be found on the website ruthmaddockmakes.comTo contact her or for an interview please email ruth@ruthmaddockmakes.comMedia high-res photos are available upon request.Ruth MaddockRuth Maddock Makes+44 (0) 1885488103email us here



