Global Blu-ray Media and Player Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Blu-ray media comes in several formats; including BD-R and BD-R LTH (Blu-ray Recordable Disc), BD-R DL (Dual-layer recordable) and BD-RE (Blu-ray Re-Writable Disc).

Blu-ray player is a stand-alone unit that plays Blu-ray and DVD movie discs. It also plays music from CDs, and newer models have built-in Netflix support, as well as access to other streaming services. A "Blu-ray player" is an input source for a TV or home theater.

Physical Blu-ray discs are still considered one of the best options for enjoying HD content that also supports HDR and Dolby surround sound. The majority of consumers, especially in the developed markets, are increasingly turning to UHD Blu-ray players to access movie and TV show content.

Major factors driving the growth of blu-ray players market is the increasing demand for high quality digital entertainment and changing consumer preferences about the choice of video content. Due to growing digital urbanization, blu-ray players market is growing rapidly and has given a new definition to digital entertainment.

The global Blu-ray Media and Player market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blu-ray Media and Player volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blu-ray Media and Player market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sonopres (Arvato)

Sony

Technicolor

NetFlix

Amazon

HBO

iTunes

Hulu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Devices

Media

Segment by Application

Digital media

Offline rental

Retail

