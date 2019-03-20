Metabolomics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities,Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Metabolomics Market

Metabolomics is an emerging technology for comprehensive analysis of metabolites in a biological specimen that holds the potential to notify the practice of precision medicine. The global metabolomics market was valued at USD XX billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2018–2025).

With increasing demand for personalized medicines, the metabolomics market is growing along with massive investments by public & private sectors in this field. Also, the market is driven by the introduction of new technology-based metabolomics to fulfil the demand for accurate diagnosis of different diseases.

The market is segmented by applications into biomarker & drug discovery, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, and others. The biomarker & drug discovery segment holds the largest share of the global metabolomics market due to development in efficiency metabolic profiling of biomarkers and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, CVD, and diabetes. In 2016, the biomarker market in the U.S. was valued at around 3.9 billion dollars in the area of oncology.

Also, the accuracy and diagnostic properties of biomarkers for cancer diagnostic tests are boosting the growth of the market. The personalized medicine segment is growing at the highest rate due to several partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms for biomarker and drug discovery.

By Product & Services

• Separation Techniques

o Liquid Chromatography

o Gas Chromatography

o Capillary Electrophoresis

• Detection Techniques

o Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

o Mass Spectrometry

• Bioinformatics Tools and Services

By Indication

• Cancer

• Neurological Disorders

• Inborn Errors of Metabolism

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Others

Geographically, the market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is dominating the global metabolomics market due to rising awareness towards metabolomics, the flow in demand for personalized medicines, and the increasing R&D activities in the field of metabolomics in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is growing at the highest growth rate due to the refining of pharmaceutical research techniques with growing economies in developing countries.

The major players in the Metabolomics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation, among others.

Some of the key recent developments in the Metabolomics market are:

• In Sept 2017, Metabolon, Inc., a leading player in metabolomics, acquired Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH, a leading metabolomics services and diagnostics company based near Berlin, Germany.

• In Jun 2017, Bruker Corp. introduced new and innovative, high-performance mass spectrometry solutions for metabolomics, proteoform profiling and toxicology.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

