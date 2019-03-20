Meat Snacks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Meat Snacks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Meat Snacks Market

The global meat snacks market is growing with a compound annual sales growth of more than 7% in the last four years with an annual sale of $2.8 billion (USA) in 2017.

Drivers and Restraints:

The market is driven by factors like changing lifestyle habits, health awareness and increase in demand for healthier protein based snacks. Health plays a key role in in the types of snacks consumers eat. Consumers prefer the snack which is healthy, natural and provides them the energy boost without compromising with the taste.

Meat snacks satisfy many of these requirements and have been cashing in on the trend. Meat snacks are one of the top four food items millennials purchase in convenience stores. Meat snacks has been a star performer in savoury snacks, with a minimally processed im-age and high-protein content that serves as an appetite suppressant and energy booster.

Though the meat snacks market is on incline; but, more consumers are also increasingly looking outside meats for their protein and Americans are eating more nuts, seeds, legumes and other plant-based varieties. All of these choices have opened consumers’ palates, but have also put pressure on meat snack companies to appeal to that growing sense of discov-ery.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791928-global-meat-snacks-market-2018-2025

Market Segment Analysis:

The Meat Snacks market report segments the meat snacks market By Meat type, By Flavour type, By Outlook type and On the basis of Geography. On the basis of Meat type the market has been segmented into Beef, Pork, Poultry, Salmon and Others. By flavour type the mar-ket has been segmented into Original, Teriyaki, Sriracha, Peppered, Smoked and Others. By Outlook type the segmentations are Jerky, Steaks and Strips, Bars, Sticks, Bites, Sausages and Others. Jerky is the most popular snack in USA and has the largest market share among all. Within jerky, peppered is the most popular flavour category, while teriyaki has the strongest growth rate.

Geographical Analysis:

By Geography Type the report segments the market into North America, South America, Eu-rope, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has the highest market share for meat snacks globally. US leads the North American Market of Meat Snacks. The sales of meat snacks in the US increased from $1.58 billion in 2009 to almost $2.5 billion in late 2014. Jack Link’s brand is most popular in US; marginally ahead of Slim Jim.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Meat Snacks Group, Conagra foods, Jack Link’s, Hormel foods, Oberto, Old Trapper, Tyson Foods, Inc., Bridgford Foods, Klement’s Sausage, Country Archer, and Tillamook Country Smoker.

Key market segments covered

By Meat Type

• Beef

• Poultry

• Pork

• Others

By Flavour Type

• Original

• Teriyaki

• Peppered

• BBQ

• Sriracha

• Smoked

• Others (Hickory smoke, Jalapeno)

By Outlook Type

• Jerky

• Steaks and Strips

• Bars

• Sticks

• Bites

• Others (Sausages, Cuts)

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

• Analysing outlook of the Meat snacks market, with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that impel the present mar-ket scenario, along with growth opportunities in the market in the years to come

• Global meat snacks Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quanti-tative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that influence the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape, involving the market share of major players, along with key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering product offerings, key financial infor-mation, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791928-global-meat-snacks-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1. Meat Snacks Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the Report

2. Meat Snacks Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

3. Meat Snacks Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Regulatory Analysis

4. Meat Snacks Market – By Meat Type

4.1. Beef

4.2. Poultry

4.3. Pork

4.4. Seafood

4.5. Others

5. Meat Snacks Market – By Flavour Type

5.1. Original

5.2. Teriyaki

5.3. Peppered

5.4. BBQ

5.5. Others (Smoked, Sriracha, Hickory Smoke, Jalapeno)

6. Meat Snacks Market – By Outlook Type

6.1. Jerky

6.2. Steaks and Strips

6.3. Bars

6.4. Sticks

6.5. Others (Sausages, Cuts)

7. Meat Snacks Market – By Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Rest of South America

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. United Kingdom

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World

8. Meat Snacks Market – Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

8.3. Product Benchmarking

9. Meat Snacks Market – Company Profiles

9.1. Meat Snacks Group

9.2. Jack Link's Beef Jerky

9.3. Conagra Brands

9.4. Hormel foods

9.5. Oberto

9.6. Old Trapper

9.7. Tyson Foods, Inc.

9.8. Bridgford Foods

9.9. Klement’s Sausage

9.10. Country Archer

10. Meat Snacks Market – Appendix

10.1. Sources

10.2. List of Tables

10.3. Expert Panel Validation

10.4. Disclaimer

10.5. Contact Us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.