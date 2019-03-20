SQL In-Memory Database Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “SQL In-Memory Database Market 2019 Global Analysis and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQL In-Memory Database Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global SQL In-Memory Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SQL In-Memory Database development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MicrosoftCorporation

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Teradata

Amazon

Tableau

Kognitio

Volt

DataStax

ENEA

McObjectLLC

Altibase

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Transaction

Reporting

Analytics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SQL In-Memory Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SQL In-Memory Database development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SQL In-Memory Database are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822631-global-sql-in-memory-database-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Transaction

1.5.3 Reporting

1.5.4 Analytics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 SQL In-Memory Database Market Size

2.2 SQL In-Memory Database Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 SQL In-Memory Database Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global SQL In-Memory Database Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 SQL In-Memory Database Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players SQL In-Memory Database Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into SQL In-Memory Database Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 MicrosoftCorporation

12.1.1 MicrosoftCorporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.1.4 MicrosoftCorporation Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 MicrosoftCorporation Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Teradata

12.5.1 Teradata Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.5.4 Teradata Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Teradata Recent Development

12.6 Amazon

12.6.1 Amazon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.6.4 Amazon Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.7 Tableau

12.7.1 Tableau Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.7.4 Tableau Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Tableau Recent Development

12.8 Kognitio

12.8.1 Kognitio Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.8.4 Kognitio Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Kognitio Recent Development

12.9 Volt

12.9.1 Volt Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.9.4 Volt Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Volt Recent Development

12.10 DataStax

12.10.1 DataStax Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction

12.10.4 DataStax Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 DataStax Recent Development

12.11 ENEA

12.12 McObjectLLC

12.13 Altibase

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3822631-global-sql-in-memory-database-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.