SQL In-Memory Database Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQL In-Memory Database Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global SQL In-Memory Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SQL In-Memory Database development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
MicrosoftCorporation
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Teradata
Amazon
Tableau
Kognitio
Volt
DataStax
ENEA
McObjectLLC
Altibase
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Transaction
Reporting
Analytics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SQL In-Memory Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SQL In-Memory Database development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SQL In-Memory Database are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Transaction
1.5.3 Reporting
1.5.4 Analytics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 SQL In-Memory Database Market Size
2.2 SQL In-Memory Database Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 SQL In-Memory Database Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global SQL In-Memory Database Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 SQL In-Memory Database Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players SQL In-Memory Database Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into SQL In-Memory Database Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global SQL In-Memory Database Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 MicrosoftCorporation
12.1.1 MicrosoftCorporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.1.4 MicrosoftCorporation Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 MicrosoftCorporation Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Teradata
12.5.1 Teradata Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.5.4 Teradata Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Teradata Recent Development
12.6 Amazon
12.6.1 Amazon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.6.4 Amazon Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.7 Tableau
12.7.1 Tableau Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.7.4 Tableau Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Tableau Recent Development
12.8 Kognitio
12.8.1 Kognitio Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.8.4 Kognitio Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Kognitio Recent Development
12.9 Volt
12.9.1 Volt Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.9.4 Volt Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Volt Recent Development
12.10 DataStax
12.10.1 DataStax Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 SQL In-Memory Database Introduction
12.10.4 DataStax Revenue in SQL In-Memory Database Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 DataStax Recent Development
12.11 ENEA
12.12 McObjectLLC
12.13 Altibase
Continuous…
