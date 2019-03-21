BuyBest.com Releases the Report of Indian E-Cigarette Market BuyBest.com Current Situation of E-Cigarette Market in India

The Situation of E-Cigarette Market in India

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Current Situation of E-Cigarette Market in IndiaThe tobacco market of India is huge. According to the statistics of WHO, tobacco use is increasingly concentrated in low and middle income countries.Currently, there are about 1 billion smokers worldwide, and 80% of them are from low and middle income countries.In 2015, the top ten countries with the population of smokers outside China were Indonesia, India, Russia, the United States, Pakistan, Japan, Brazil, the Philippines, Egypt, and Mexico.And the countries with the continuous growth of smoking population in the past five years are Indonesia, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Egypt, Mexico, and Brazil, with an increase of around 10% except Brazil.The number of smokers in India is second in the world, second only to China. According to the latest report of the WHO, the number of smokers aged 15 or over in India is second only to China, accounting for 106 million among the 1.1 billion smokers worldwide.However, the Indian e-cigarette market has not yet been fully developed. Smokeless tobacco, Beedi and illegal cigarettes account for nearly 90% of tobacco sales in India.The Development Prospects of E-Cigarettes in IndiaThere exist several positive factors for the further development of e-cigarettes in India.First of all, the tobacco market of India is vast. Secondly, several famous E-Cigarette companies such as Myle have already entered India. It has its own official website in India and review of Myle from India YouTubers can also be found online.Many other vape companies plan to follow Myle's footsteps. Take JUUL as an example. JUUL has been eager to enter the Indian market, which is an important part of the company's strategy to enter Asia. India has millions of adult smokers as mentioned above, and successfully entering the Indian market can bring lucrative profits to tobacco companies Juul and Philip Morris International.According to reliable sources, JUUL is currently studying Indian laws and regulations to enter the Indian market smoothly. In addition, JUUL will work closely with the medical community to make its products more acceptable. JUUL Labs said in a statement that India is part of its Asian market. They are evaluating the Indian market now and there is currently no “final plan”.However, there still exist some negative factors that hinder the further development of e-cigarettes in India.The first is fierce competition. Indian tobacco is cheap, competition in the tobacco market is fierce, and there is a huge black market.According to a new report by ECig Intelligence, the price of tobacco cigarettes made in India is much lower than that in other countries, and smoking cigarettes in India is even cheaper than using E-Cigarettes.The price difference between E-Cigarettes and Beedis is even greater. The Beedi is a hand-made tobacco cigarette that costs only one-eighth of the price of a regular cigarette and is the first choice for most smokers in India.Secondly, the government banned E-Cigarettes. India’s regulation of tobacco and E-Cigarettes is extremely strict. In 2018, the Indian Ministry of Health recommended that all states stop selling or importing E-Cigarettes, claiming that “they pose a huge risk to health”.According to the "India Times" report, the Indian National Drug Administration issued a notice saying that "manufacturing, distribution, sales, purchase, display, advertising" of E-Cigarettes are prohibited.Six of the 29 states in India currently ban the use of E-Cigarettes. For example, Bihar. The state is the third largest state in India, located in northeastern India, southern Nepal, with a population of more than 104 million, even more than that of the United Kingdom or Germany. Bihar and five other Indian states: Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra and Kerala have jointly banned the sale and manufacture of e-cigarette products.E-Cigarette Shops in IndiaAccording to the Google Maps, the number of e-cigarette stores in India is still very small. Google Maps shows 54 vape shops, which are mainly concentrated in the capital New Delhi, and a small number of western coastal cities such as Mumbai in Maharashtra.Best-selling E-cigarette Brands and Types in IndiaIn India, the e-cigarette market is dominated by some established brands such as Joyetech, Aspire, Kangertech, Innokin, and Eleaf. Pipes and starter kits are very popular.Source: https://www.buybest.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.