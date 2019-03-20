The Way of the Dog by Eva A. MacDonnell continues to receive great reviews from publications and media outlets.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Way of the Dog: From The Memoirs of Eros, the Metaphysical Dog by Eva A. MacDonnell continues to earn high praise from reviewers and readers.Kirkus Reviews said of The Way of the Dog, “"This deeply innovative new volume … plumbs the depths of canine psychology... Overall, MacDonnell’s book is daring, original, and cheeky. She’s as quick with a joke as she is with a philosophical maxim, and her novel is a dexterous mix of humor and deep reflection. An ambitious and insightful new novel in which a dog is your co-pilot." Read the full review on Kirkus Reviews Other recent praise:“If you like wonderful characters, interesting perspectives, and really good lessons on happiness, The Way of the Dog is a book for you. –Samy Lax, OnlineBookClub Review. 4-stars (4/4)MacDonnell artfully combines dialog and descriptive scenes to make the story come alive and entertains the reader while sharing important life lessons along the way… There are many messages to be assimilated by caretakers of humans, and all living creatures, as we all are our own part of the Universe.” – Jessica Schmidt, Hollywood Book Review (Starred)“An inspiring mix of fiction and self-help, The Way of the Dog is full of humor and heart, with characters that come across as family members rather than just characters on a page, making this original and eye-opening book a must read.” ––Self-Publishing ReviewThe Way of the Dog can be purchased online here - https://amzn.to/2Hl44Z0 Eva A. MacDonnell is a simple woman who has one gift. The ability to talk to this one dog, Eros, the true author of this book. Here is Eros's biography: Eros lives in the Wild of New Hampshire. Well, not exactly! He lives in a very small house with an elderly couple, minding another dog and a cat, while keeping guard on 20 acres of farmland, chasing deer and wild turkeys away daily. In this dog-world, he is the undisputed alpha-dog, literally. When he is not transcribing his life story to Eva, Eros, now an accomplished philosopher, holds court with squirrels, raccoons, bears, cardinals, and bluebirds, whom come by his house to partake in his wisdom. In between these soliloquies he beats off coyote attacks with one paw and a mighty bark. City Book Review publishes more than 200 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has four review outlets, San Francisco, Manhattan, and Seattle Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. They also license three other publications, San Diego, Portland, and Tulsa Book Reviews. Independent authors are encouraged to check out all of the publications for review and marketing help and guidelines. Authors interested in getting their books reviewed can visit the book submission guideline page on City Book Review.



