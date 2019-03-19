Hemophilia Federation of America Recognizes Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month

Monthlong Activities Raise Public Awareness for Bleeding Disorders

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 30 years ago, President Ronald Regan designated the month of March as Hemophilia Awareness Month to bring awareness and attention to those living with a bleeding disorder. Hemophilia Federation of America and its member organizations across the country recognize March, now known as Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month, with monthlong education.“Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month brings public awareness to bleeding disorders and encourages conversations which lead to the development of improved treatment and access to care,” said Kimberly Haugstad, Executive Director of HFA. “We are committed to addressing the evolving needs of the bleeding disorders community to help create a better quality of life for all persons with bleeding disorders.”During March, HFA posts daily educational facts and advocacy tips on its social media channels, educational resources on its website and social media assets, such as Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month graphics, for the public to use and share on their own social media channels to raise awareness. HFA’s member organizations also participate in local events and Hill Days at state capitols to raise awareness.HFA encourages patients affected by a bleeding disorders and their families as well as organizations supporting bleeding disorders to spread the word about Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month by posting messages on social media, giving presentations in schools, participating in local legislative events or writing local representatives, and by sharing information with friends, family and local media.HFA’s social media graphics can be found at www.hemophiliafed.org About Bleeding DisordersBleeding disorders are a group of conditions in which the body does not properly form blood clots, which can lead to heavy and prolonged bleeding, either spontaneously or following an injury. Individuals with bleeding disorders lead productive lives when given regular and ongoing access to needed treatments and therapies, and when specialized medical professionals are available.About HemophiliaHemophilia, which affects mostly males, is a chromosome-linked, hereditary blood clotting disorder which affects an estimated 20,000 people nationwide. In about one-third of the cases, there is no family history of the disorder. The underlying cause is a missing or deficient protein, known as factor, which is needed for blood to clot. The bleeding can occur spontaneously or following an injury. Bleeding episodes may be external or internal into joints, muscles, the abdominal cavity, the brain and other organs. When left untreated, bleeds can lead to crippling deformities of the joints or life-threatening bleeds within the body. Currently, there is no cure.About von WillebrandVon Willebrand Disease is an inherited bleeding disorder with similarities to hemophilia. About one to two percent of the U.S. population — more than 4.5 million people — are believed to have the condition. vWD is caused by a decreased or defective function of a protein called von Willebrand factor, which is necessary for normal blood clotting and affects men and women.For more information, visit www.hemophiliafed.org or call (800) 230-9797.



