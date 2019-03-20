Applications open for new pre-accelerator in Trinidad, Colorado and Raton, New Mexico

The new program from Creative Startups supports entrepreneurs in both states building their ideas.

TRINIDAD, COLORADO, USA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Startups, the leading accelerator for creative industries entrepreneurs, is excited to announce applications open for its 2019 LABS Pre-Accelerator Program held jointly in Raton, New Mexico and Trinidad, Colorado. Applications are open now through April 7th and interested individuals can apply for free here: http://bit.ly/RatonTrinidadLABS

LABS is a high intensity Pre-Accelerator designed to move creative individuals from idea or early revenue to business model and a path for growth. Built around 8 modules and the hands-on learning approach Creative Startups is well-known for, participants sprint through a dynamic and challenging program. Creative Startups Acceleration Program Manager Julia Youngs said that "Creative Startups LABS is an ideal fit for individuals who are looking to build their creative idea or take the first steps in growing a business. LABS focuses on connecting entrepreneurs to the amazing community resources needed to grow their business and providing foundational knowledge for business success"

Less than a half an hour apart the cities of Raton, New Mexico and Trinidad, Colorado are dynamic neighbors with rapidly growing creative communities. This year’s unique LABS brings together entrepreneurs and innovators from both communities to build a robust ecosystem of support for creatives in both states. LABS classes will take place weekly alternating in Raton and Trinidad.

The Raton & Trinidad LABS are supported by the work of the Center for Community Innovation (CCI) in Raton, NM. Since 1997 CCI has been driven by a vision to build the leadership, partnerships, and innovative thinking necessary to cultivate a thriving local ecosystem in Northeastern New Mexico. Their work focuses on areas such as local food systems and renewable energy, education, and creative placemaking. Geoff Peterson is the Executive Director for CCI and was an educator during Creative Startups inaugural 2018 Libraries as Launchpads cohort. "We saw firsthand the creative potential of the entrepreneurs in Raton and northwest New Mexico During our Libraries as Launchpads program in 2018." said Creative Startups CEO Alice Loy. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Center for Community innovation to expand our LABS pre-accelerator to Raton and Trinidad in 2019 to reach more entrepreneurs in these two dynamic communities. The team at CCI has a vision for community growth and success and we look forward to working together to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem." This year’s LABS are sponsored by the City of Trinidad and the City of Raton.

Interested individuals are invited to reach out to Julia at Creative Startups or Geoff at the Center for Community Innovation for further information.

julia@creativestartups.org

geoff@centerci.org



