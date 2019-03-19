Expanded Abortion Bills Are Ideologically and Money Driven

BRISTOL, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Medical & Dental Associations ( CMDA ) calls on legislators across the U.S. to vote against the growing number of expanded abortion bills that have shocked our nation! Like New York’s Reproductive Health Act, the bills proposed in Vermont, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Illinois and Virginia allow abortion without limits, including:• Abortion up to the time of delivery• Removing protections for infants born alive during an abortion procedure• Allowing non-physicians to perform abortionsCMDA CEO Dr. David Stevens said, “These horrific bills are not about women’s rights. They are about money and removing all boundaries on the abortion industry as it preys on the vulnerable. Planned Parenthood, their supporters and other abortion providers are worried about Roe v. Wade being overturned with recent appointments in the U.S. Supreme Court. These bills are a move to make sure their billion dollar businesses are protected.”



