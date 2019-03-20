DriveItAway and MyDealerOnline Partner to Offer Thousands of Vehicles for Ride Share Drivers' Path to Ownership™

DriveItAway Rental App Offers Uber & Lyft Drivers Massive Choice of Vehicles from Dealers Through Dealer-Only Auctions and Wholesale Channels to Drive & Buy

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway Inc., the industry leader in car dealer focused shared mobility, announces today that it is partnering with MyDealerOnline to give Ride Share drivers unprecedented choice in choosing a temporary vehicle to drive, giving them access to hundreds of vehicles in current inventory, as well as wholesale auction vehicles in many locations available through participating dealers. With the goal of being the most dealer and driver friendly national Car Sharing service for current and prospective Lyft & Uber drivers, DriveItAway now has over a thousand vehicles available and offered on its driver app in each of two pilot regions, Philadelphia and Miami, and, combined with its free credit repair/remediation program, is the only platform of its kind to offer a clear Path to Ownership™ to all of its Ride Share Drivers.

DriveItAway is piloting this new service with MyDealerOnline in the Philadelphia area with Empire Motors Auto Sales, and in the Miami area with AutoTrust USA.

A potential Ride Share driver, looking for a vehicle that they might want to drive or rent-to-own, simply has to download the app where both immediately available vehicles and those that would be available “Upon Request” are displayed. For many dealers, all or part of the Car Sharing rental payments can be used towards the down payment for the purchase of the Ride Share drivers chosen “dream car.”

For more information, all current or potential drivers interested in the program are encouraged to visit https://www.driveitaway.com/rto/

“In the past, the ‘on demand’ employment that Lyft & Uber provide was only available to those who have an appropriate vehicle with which to drive,” says John F. Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway, “our mission at DriveItAway is to provide temporary vehicles to those who want to drive but don’t have a vehicle, by tapping into a car dealer’s inventory, but uniquely, offering a ‘path to ownership,’ as there is no getting around the fact that, longer term, it is much more economical for a Ride Share driver to own their own vehicle.”

Adds Possumato, “a few weeks ago, we made the industry first move of offering free credit repair for all drivers on our platform, and now we have gone one step further, and have broadened vehicle selection beyond any competitive offerings, as now dealers can add both sitting inventory to a driver’s selection on the app, and the vast inventory currently available at wholesale ‘dealer only’ auctions in the area, through cooperating dealers, so that DriveItAway alone offers our drivers true transparency to hundreds, even thousands of vehicles to choose from, available for a rent to own type purchase.”

“I originally created MyDealerOnline to create an easy, transparent way car dealers could display to the public vehicles that were listed at wholesale remarketing channels, as means by which they could offer this ‘virtual’ inventory for sale and attract more buyers,” says Yury Kaganov, creator of MyDealerOnline. “Now I think integrating it into the DriveItAway dealer focused Car Sharing app, for dealers who want to attract even more customers and to offer these vehicles to Ride Share drivers on a rent to own basis is a perfect new age additional feature, giving Ride Share driver’s maximum choice in selecting their temporary, then purchased vehicle. Combining the ‘virtual’ dealer supplied vehicles with Ride Share on demand employment and credit repair, through DriveItAway, gives unprecedented choice and opportunity to this new market.”

If you are currently driving for Lyft or Uber in a vehicle that is rented, or are thinking about becoming a driver but lack a vehicle, and would like more information on DriveItAway’s easy and inexpensive dealer provided Car Sharing for Ride Sharing program, now with unprecedented access to hundreds of vehicles to choose from, please reach out directly to DriveItAway at info@driveitaway.com.

About DriveItAway

Headquartered just outside Philadelphia, in Haddonfield, New Jersey. DriveItAway is the first national dealer focused Shared Mobility platform that enables car dealers to enter the business of Mobility as a Service, with the deepest experience in Car Sharing for Ride Share Drivers, providing temporary vehicles to Lyft & Uber drivers with a ‘Path to Ownership™.” DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in new Shared Mobility opportunities. For information, please visit www.driveitaway.com

About MyDealerOnline

Headquartered in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, MyDealerOnline is an innovative technology that instantly places inventory from wholesale remarketing channels on dealers’ websites for consumer shopping, thereby helping dealers attract more customers and keeping them engaged, while giving shoppers more vehicles to choose from with the convenience of purchasing them through a trusted local dealer. www.mydealeronline.com

Media Contacts:

John F. Possumato

CEO, DriveItAway, Inc.

203 442 1761

john@driveitaway.com



Yury Kaganov

CEO, MyDealerOnline.

215 289 0500, x127

ykaganov@mydealeronline.com



