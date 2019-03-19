Software Configuration Management Tools Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Software Configuration Management Tools Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth 2019 - 2025”
Software Configuration Management Tools Market 2019
Software Configuration Management (SCM) Tools handle the task of tracking and controlling changes in the software. This includes identifying individual elements and configurations, tracking changes, and version selection, control, and baselining. Some products also include defect tracking capabilities.
In 2018, the global Software Configuration Management Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Software Configuration Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Kamatera
CFEngine
Puppet
AccuRev (Micro Focus)
IBM
Microsoft
Chef
Ansible
SaltStack
Canonical
Rudder
Atlassian
TeamCity
Octopus Deploy
SaltStack Platform
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Configuration Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Configuration Management Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software Configuration Management Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software Configuration Management Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software Configuration Management Tools Market Size
2.2 Software Configuration Management Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software Configuration Management Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Software Configuration Management Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software Configuration Management Tools Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software Configuration Management Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Software Configuration Management Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Software Configuration Management Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Software Configuration Management Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software Configuration Management Tools Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software Configuration Management Tools Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kamatera
12.1.1 Kamatera Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.1.4 Kamatera Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Kamatera Recent Development
12.2 CFEngine
12.2.1 CFEngine Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.2.4 CFEngine Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CFEngine Recent Development
12.3 Puppet
12.3.1 Puppet Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.3.4 Puppet Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Puppet Recent Development
12.4 AccuRev (Micro Focus)
12.4.1 AccuRev (Micro Focus) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.4.4 AccuRev (Micro Focus) Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AccuRev (Micro Focus) Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 Chef
12.7.1 Chef Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.7.4 Chef Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Chef Recent Development
12.8 Ansible
12.8.1 Ansible Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Software Configuration Management Tools Introduction
12.8.4 Ansible Revenue in Software Configuration Management Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ansible Recent Development
Continued….
