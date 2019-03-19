Masterbatch Market Size – Industry Share Report 2023
Masterbatch is an additive used as colorants for plastics. It is available in solid or liquid form. It is used in manufacturing colored plastics with enhanced antilocking, antistatic, UV stabilizing, and flame retarding properties. It is a highly concentrated mixture of pigment and additives that undergo several heating processes and then is cooled and shaped in granular pellets. It has become a crucial product with diverse applications in plastic processing such as extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, among others.
According to MRFR analysis, the global masterbatch market is expected to reach USD 11,903.45 million with a robust CAGR of 5.54% in the coming years. Rising demand for plastics in automotive industry due to stringent emission regulations and growing demand from the rapidly growing packaging industry are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. By type, the color segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.24% in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global masterbatch market has been studied across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with a notable market share of 38.85% in 2017 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period owing to the rising applicability of masterbatch in the packaging application. China is the leading country with a market share of 46.78% in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 2,277.3 by the end of 2023 due to rapid industrialization and improved living standards. The European market was the second-largest in 2017 and was valued at USD 2,104.9 million in 2017 owing to the diverse application of the product in building & construction, automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries. Germany was the major contributor in the region and is expected to reach USD 854.2 million during the review period owing to growing R&D facilities and innovation capabilities.
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global masterbatch market are A. Schulman, Inc. (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Clariant (Switzerland), PolyOne (US), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Ampacet Corporation (US), AMERICHEM (US), Astra Polymers (Saudi Arabia), ALOK MASTERBATCHES PVT. LTD. (India), Hubron International (UK), GABRIEL-CHEMIE Group (Austria), Prayag Polytech (India), DongGuan HengCai Plastic Pigment Ltd (China), Plastiblends (India), POLYPLAST (Germany), GCR Group (Spain), Tosaf (Israel), and RTP Company (US).
Geographic Analysis
The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o Italy
o France
o UK
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Colombia
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Egypt
o Nigeria
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Findings
• As per MRFR analysis, global masterbatch market is projected to reach USD 11,903.45 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.54% during the assessment period.
• By type, the color segment held the largest market share of 33.24% in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4,202.4 million in the coming years.
• Based on application, the packaging segment dominated the market with a market share of 38.12% in 2017 and is likely to register a significant CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period.
