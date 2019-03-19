In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

PUNE, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry 2019

The global In-flight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to reach USD 9.09 billion by 2026. The development of innovative wireless solution and rising BYOD trend is anticipated to propel the market growth for In-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Further, the demand is propelled by mounting commercial aviation & fleet expansion. Also, rising HD content availability across various platforms is anticipated to bolster the market demand. However, recent administrative regulations for integration of In-flight entertainment and connectivity into aircrafts in several developed economies such as US is expected to control the industry progress. Such regulations limits the integration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems to a certain degree for ensuring safe travel by reducing the possibility of accidents related to weight and cabling of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Also, the high costs associated to procurement and content services can also restrict the market growth.

Moreover, the launch high throughput satellites in the Ku Band and Ka Band has provided new opportunities to the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, as these innovations are anticipated to result in augmentation of data speeds for connectivity thereby, making the service cost-efficient. Also, with the increasing competition in the airline industry, key players operating in the market are adopting cabin connectivity resulting in pressuring adoption of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems by other players to efficiently compete in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market.

North America and Asia Pacific region are witnessing a rise in demand for narrow body airplanes owing to increasing air traffic, and rising affordability of the population to afford air travel. Thus, with the rise in air traffic, the airlines industry is becoming highly competitive and the demand for in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems by these airlines are observing high growth. High flight connectivity in US and Canada has resulted in positioning North America as an attractive markets, followed by Europe. However, the market growth in Asia Pacific In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major industry players in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market include GoGo, Panasonic Avionics, OnAir, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell, Inmarsat, Thales, Zodiac Aerospace, Echostar Corporation and Rockwell Collins among others. Several players in the market are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions with an aim to offer improved service portfolio coupled with high-speed at cost-effective pricing. Also, companies are highly focused towards product development. For instance, recently, GoGo announced the introduction of Gogo Vision Touch, a seatback product.

