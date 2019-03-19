Pigments Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Pigments Market

Pigments are colored or colorless substances that are insoluble in solvents, usually in powder form.

Increased demand for effect pigments and solar reflective pigments as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the pigments market in the coming years.

The global Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferrotec

KELK

Laird

II-VI Marlow

RMT

Tellurex

Thermion

TE Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Pigments

Inorganic Pigments

Specialty Pigments

Segment by Application

Paints And Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks

Table of Contents

1 Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pigments

1.2 Pigments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pigments Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic Pigments

1.2.3 Inorganic Pigments

1.2.4 Specialty Pigments

1.3 Pigments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pigments Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Paints And Coatings

1.3.3 Plastics

1.3.4 Printing Inks

1.4 Global Pigments Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Pigments Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Pigments Market Size

1.5.1 Global Pigments Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Pigments Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pigments Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pigments Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pigments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pigments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………

11 Global Pigments Market Forecast

11.1 Global Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Pigments Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Pigments Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Pigments Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Pigments Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Pigments Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Pigments Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Pigments Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Pigments Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Pigments Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………..

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Pigments

Table Global Pigments Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Pigments Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Organic Pigments Product Picture

Table Organic Pigments Major Manufacturers

Figure Inorganic Pigments Product Picture

Table Inorganic Pigments Major Manufacturers



