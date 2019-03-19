WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Off Road Motorcycle Industry Expected to Grow 412 thousand units by 2026”.

Off Road Motorcycle Industry 2019

The Off Road Motorcycle Market is anticipated to reach 412 thousand units by 2026. In 2017, the recreation application dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the off road motorcycle market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing demand for sports and adventure activities, along with initiatives from private organizations to promote biking activities has boosted the adoption of off road motorcycles. The rising tourism activities, and growing disposable income of consumers further support the growth of this off road motorcycle market. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements, improving living standards, and growth in adoption of electric bikes would accelerate the adoption of off road motorcycles during the forecast period. Growing demand from emerging economies, and increasing demand from defense sector are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for off road motorcycle market during the forecast period.

The North America off road motorcycle market generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing trend of adventure sports in this region, and high purchasing power of consumers in countries such as U.S. and Canada drive the market growth in the region. The growing tourism industry in the region further supports market growth in the region. The growing demand from the defense sector is expected to boost the market growth in this region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific off road motorcycle market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable incomes of consumers in India, China, Australia, and South Korea, and the flourishing tourism industry.

The leading companies profiled in the off road motorcycle market report include Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH, TRS Motorcycles, Kawasaki Motorcorp, Alta Motors, Chritini Technologies, Ural Motorcycles, KTM AG, BMW Group, and ROKON International Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Off Road Motorcycle Market Insights

3.1. Off Road Motorcycle – Industry snapshot

3.2. Off Road Motorcycle - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Off Road Motorcycle Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Off Road Motorcycle – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Off Road Motorcycle Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Off Road Motorcycle Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Off Road Motorcycle Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Off Road Motorcycle Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Off Road Motorcycle Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Off Road Motorcycle Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Off Road Motorcycle Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Dual-Sports

4.3. Adventure Bikes

4.4. Raid Bikes

4.5. Motocross

4.6. Trial Bikes

4.7. Others

5. Off Road Motorcycle Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Distribution Channel

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. OEM

5.3. Aftermarket

6. Off Road Motorcycle Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Recreation

6.3. Defense

7. Off Road Motorcycle Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

Continued……

