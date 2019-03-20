White Glove Moving Services from Fine Art Shippers

Fine Art Shippers offers a full range of professional white glove moving services, from relocating a small amount of furniture to moving a large estate.

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is, first and foremost, a professional art logistics company, but we also offer a complete white glove moving service to businesses and individuals. Whether you need assistance with moving a small studio apartment or a large estate with lots of gorgeous works of art and antique furniture, our expert team can provide you with a hassle-free moving experience you deserve! Our white glove movers are trained to handle all sorts of valuable, bulky, and complex items, and we can offer the most efficient and cost-effective relocation solution in any part of the United States.

Whether you are moving to another city or another state, Fine Art Shippers will make sure your precious belongings arrive at the destination quickly and safely. We offer specialized furniture moving service, using the right tools and packing materials for the job, and we employ the best moving techniques to keep our clients’ possessions protected from any possible damage. Be it a modern metal folding chair or an antique wooden cabinet, we follow the same procedures to protect every furniture piece in your home. The same applies to delicate musical instruments that require special handling. In particular, Fine Art Shippers is proficient in moving pianos of any size, including large upright pianos and grand pianos weighing over 1,000 lbs. With the equipment and experience to move absolutely any kind of furniture, musical instruments, and other household goods, you are in good hands with us!

As a well-established art logistics company, Fine Art Shippers also offers specialized white glove services for moving fine art and antiquities locally, nationally, and internationally. These include paintings, sculptures, marbles, porcelain figurines, antique glassware, and a whole range of other valuable objects that you cannot entrust to just any moving company. From professional artwork packing to custom-built wooden crates to special support systems, we take care of every step of the moving process so that you could rest assured that your treasures are safe and secure with our team.

It is also important to note that Fine Art Shippers offers specialist white glove moving and art collection services to galleries, auction houses, and collectors. We can pick up art and antiques from any location and deliver them to any destination in the United States and worldwide. We also take care of all the paperwork, CITES permits, and customs documentation if necessary. Besides, Fine Art Shippers has regular art shuttles running between the major U.S. cities to make the process of national art transportation as affordable as possible. Plus, we provide art storage, art installation, art insurance, art consultation, and many other fine art services one may need when moving a precious collection of art and antiques. Overall, as one of the best white glove moving companies, we have multiple options to ensure our clients’ belongings arrive safely and on time. Call us today to learn more about our services and how we can help you with your upcoming move!



