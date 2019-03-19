Extrapreneurship: How To Think Like An Entrepreneur

London’s Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) announces a new framework called “Extrapreneurship” at Money20/20 in Singapore.

LONDON, CANARY WHARF, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 19 March 2019 – The Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE), a global learning and innovation platform for Finance 2.0, has announced the launch of its new experiential framework ‘Extrapreneurship’ at Money 20/20 Asia, a leading Fintech event gathering over 3500 attendees.

CFTE has designed a new programme, which allows professionals to experience the decisions, constraints, and pressure faced by entrepreneurs. With its intense 8-week part-time experiential learning methodology, participants have no requirement to leave their job while developing their entrepreneurial mindset & applying their knowledge within high growth startups.

This public announcement follows a successful trial conducted in Q4 2018 that matched a challenger bank headquartered in Hong Kong, with 50 professionals who had to find the best methods to acquire SME clients in South East Asia. These 10 teams of 5 people worked under intense pressure in remote teams and had to deliver quick and relevant results in an innovative area of finance.

Extrapreneurship debuts its inaugural programme with two world-class startups: Revolut and Shift Technology. Revolut was founded in the UK, is one of the fastest growing Fintech startups in the world, has raised over $300m and is quickly expanding internationally with more than 4 million clients. Shift Technology was created in France, uses AI for fraud detection and claims automation in insurance and works with 70 insurers in 25 countries. It has offices in Europe, the US and Asia, and recently closed a $60m financing round.

The first cohort will operate from May to July 2019 with learners working alongside startups to solve market entry strategies in Asia & Americas, as well as client segmentation in Europe.

“We curated the top 50 startups from over 4,000 FinTechs globally. For start-ups we provide a boost in human capital to validate strategies. For learners we provide unique access to work with startups that redefine financial services and learn a more agile work methodology,” said Janos Barberis, Head of Entrepreneurship at CFTE.

A new programme, it represents CFTE’s continuous efforts to achieve its objective of supporting digital transformation of financial services via education, and allows participants to apply knowledge in real-life use cases. Hundreds of existing CFTE alumni have thus far registered interest in the next intake for the programme, in addition to leading Tier 1 financial institutions & world-class universities.

“The entrepreneur mindset is at the core of the largest organisations in the world today, from Apple, Alibaba, Ping An to Google. It is a prerequisite and essential quality for organisations and individuals who want to thrive in today’s world of business. We developed an Extrapreneurship methodology that represents a no-compromise solution for financial professionals & their institutions to develop the necessary mindset whilst keeping their existing roles,” said Huy Nguyen Trieu, co-founder of CFTE.

The programme will remain open for registration throughout April 2019 and will announce the list of selected participants in May 2019. Details regarding the Extrapreneurship framework, programme details & prerequisites are now readily available on CFTE’s website.



