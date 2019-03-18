Canadian Woman Summits Aconcagua to Raise Awareness for Mental Health

Peaks for Change Foundation is a charitable organization currently creating awareness and fundraising to #endstigma on Mental Health by climbing the 7 Summits.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuesday March 19th 2019FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECanadian Woman Summits Aconcagua to Raise Awareness for Mental Health Peaks for Change Foundation is a charitable organization mandated with the task of ending the stigma around mental health. Currently they are creating awareness and fundraising to #endstigma surrounding Mental Health by climbing the highest mountains on the 7 continents of the world. The call this initiative, ‘The 7 Summits for Mental Health”.Ema Dantas, a successful entrepreneur as President and CEO of Language Marketplace Inc , a translation and service provider corporation, founded Peaks for Change Foundation in 2017, to continue to give back to her community and with a focus on efforts to end the stigma on Mental Health, which affects 1 out of 5 of us. Exactly one month ago she reached summit on the 5th of the 7 highest mountains of the World, Aconcagua in Argentina. Aconcagua is the second highest of the 7 highest mountains at 6,959m (22,832 ft) high. Climbs of Aconcagua are said to take approximately 21 days. Ema completed the climb on Tuesday February 19th 2019 at approx. 1:58pm EST, reaching summit in 13 days.In 1940, the first female ascent of Aconcagua was made by Adrienne Bance from France. The youngest person to reach summit was Tyler Armstrong in 2013 at nine years old. The oldest person to climb it was Scott Lewis in 2007 at 87 years old. We are thrilled to see Ema’s name added to the list of successful climbers of Aconcagua.“These efforts bring about awareness and support for our goal of raising over $700,000 in two years for the CAMH’s new groundbreaking Urgent Drop In Clinic.”, Patricia Johnson of Peaks for Change Foundation said. CAMH is Canada’s largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital; it is also one of the world’s leading research centres for addiction and mental health.In addition, Peaks for Change Foundation is holding its 2nd Annual Charity Event, an Awards Dinner and Dance to raise funds. The event is being held Saturday April 6th 2019 at the RattleSnake Point Golf Club, in Milton, Ontario, with special guest speaker for the evening, Mark Towhey, trusted advisor to business and political leaders. Mark is well known for his role as chief of staff to Toronto’s late mayor, Rob Ford and the host of the “The Mark Towhey Show (aka #TheBestShowEver), on NewsTalk 1010.Mark Towhey interviewed Ema Dantas yesterday on his weekly show. His podcast with her interview can be found here. http://www.iheartradio.ca/newstalk-1010/shows/mark-towhey-1.1813501 Tickets are still available to be purchased, and tax receipts are available for all corporate tables of ten purchased. Tickets may be purchased at www.peaksforchangefoundation.org During the evening, they will share their last years’ work with our community and in addition, honour four (4) special individuals with the Peaks for Change Foundation, Personal Leader for Mental Health Award.Please support us in promoting this important initiative. All funds raised will go directly to CAMH’s new groundbreaking Urgent Drop-in Clinic.For more information, please contact Nicole Dantas at 416-666-6742 or Patricia Johnson at 647-283-2976. You may contact us via email at: change@peaksforchangefoundation.org or visit our website at https://www.peaksforchangefoundation.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.