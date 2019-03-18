CAYMAN ISLANDS WELCOMES A NEW HOTEL, A NEW KIND OF HOSPITALITY

The 42-room Locale, Grand Cayman is now open. Locale, Grand Cayman's check-in area in the lobby

Locale, Grand Cayman debuts on West Bay Road near Seven Mile Beach

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The thriving Cayman Islands' accommodation market welcomes a newcomer with a fresh, modern feel, ideally located in the heart of the world famous Seven Mile Beach corridor.The 42-room Locale, Grand Cayman hotel opened its doors at the weekend, welcoming its first guests who flew in from around the world.Howard Sitzer, co-founder of HHG Advisory Services, developer and operator of the new select service hotel development, explained: "You won't find any overpriced mini bars or dull common spaces here. Perfect for work and play, our rooms have a distinct personality interconnected by a common mindset which encourages guests to 'live local, stay Locale'."Sitzer said the Locale crew represents "a collection of individuals that value personal connection, inspiring spaces, local integration and, most important, the human touch."The hotel's friendly staff guide visitors through their stay, offering the best local tips on activities and attractions, nightlife, shopping and culinary excursions."A place to get inspired, collaborate, work, play, discover new destinations and feel truly at home," Sitzer believes Locale, Grand Cayman redefines the traditional hotel experience, offering "sublime comfort and inspiring endless adventure."Only a five-minute stroll from Seven Mile Beach and 15 minutes' drive from Owen Roberts International Airport, Locale's rooms and lofts are designed to be the perfect hybrid between comfort and productivity for the ultimate live, play and work experience.Combining style with privacy, space and great value, the King Lofts have a king-sized bed, living area, 55" smart TV, a modern bathroom accompanied by a lofted seating area to work or lounge. Each of the King Lofts comes with a contemporary kitchenette equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and sink. Double Queen rooms offer two queen-sized beds with super-comfortable Locale specified mattresses, a contemporary bathroom, space to relax, the same 55" smart TV, and a kitchenette equipped just like the King Lofts.Michael Wilkings, co-founder of HHG Advisory Services, explained that Locale represents a community of like-minded people, discovering new destinations through a local mindset. "Our shared common spaces with fast free Wi-Fi and open plan design tie our community together."The Hangout lobby is a space where locals and guests can kick back, collaborate and let their creative juices flow. Whether in the mood for reading a book in a library nook, answering emails on comfy couches, or winding down with a glass of wine at the end of the day, The Hangout offers an ideal venue to relax, while communal work spaces offer guests and locals high speed Wi-Fi and working areas for meetings or brainstorming sessions.All Locale hotel rooms feature HDTV, kitchenettes with mini fridges and microwaves, workstations, bay window seating and an ALEXA-powered personal assistant concierge.The hotel features a tropical outdoor swimming pool area, valet laundry, state-of-the-art outdoor fitness equipment, beach kits equipped with inflatable chairs and towels, and a complimentary, nutritious breakfast featuring the freshest, locally sourced menu items from in-house restaurant Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen.Bonfire represents a new wave of affordable gourmet-casual Italian cuisine, featuring house-made pastas, pizzas and healthy salads served up by friendly staff in a social atmosphere where locals and visitors can meet and mingle in a communal environment.About Locale, Grand CaymanLocale, Grand Cayman is a place to get inspired, collaborate, work, play, discover new destinations, and feel truly at home. Only 15 minutes from Owen Roberts International Airport, and a five-minute stroll from the beach, Locale is perfectly positioned in the heart of the famed Seven Mile Beach corridor, steps away from powder-white sands and the Caribbean Sea, and only a stone's throw from Cayman's most exciting retail, dining and nightlife options.For more information, visit www.staylocale.com ENDSContact:Aliya Dunstan, Sales & Marketing Manager+1 345 525-7829Email: aliya@staylocale.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.