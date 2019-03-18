In a Bold Move to Reach 10,000 Worksite Employee, Emplicity Appoints New HR Chief.

California-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Emplicity announces the selection of Cheryl Schmidt as the company’s human resources (HR) leader.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEIn a Bold Move to Reach 10,000 Worksite Employee, Emplicity Appoints New HR Chief IRVINE, CA (March 18, 2019)— California-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Emplicity announces the selection of Cheryl Schmidt as the company’s human resources (HR) leader. As Director of HR, Ms. Schmidt will lead a multi-year strategy to revolutionize service delivery to its growing clientele of small to mid-sized businesses. Ms. Schmidt brings more than 25 years of executive HR leadership and insight to Emplicity. During her tenure with larger-scale national companies, Ms. Schmidt has been successful leading and managing change development and delivery of service solutions that positively impact client business, resulting in increased retention and growth.“Cheryl’s proven track-record of leadership steps our efforts to deliver to our brand promise of making employee management simple to 10,000 client employees”, Said Vic Tanon, Chief Simplicity Officer of Emplicity. “Her passion and creativity in leading teams and improving the client experience will revolutionize the way small businesses advance their most valuable asset- their people.”“I am excited to have found a company where my background and skills are so aligned with corporate objectives. I’m looking forward to working with all the Emplicity staff and clients to continue to build an unparalleled client experience,” remarks Ms. Schmidt.About EmplicitySince 1995, Emplicity has provided a smarter, more integrated platform of employer services to its 300 business clients and their 7,000 employees. As a Professional Employer Organization or PEO, the California-based HR Outsourcing firm simplifies the compliance, administration and support businesses need in the areas of employee benefits, payroll and human resources technology.For more information about Emplicity, visit www.emplicity.com ContactScott Ullmann,sullmann@emplicity.comMarketing DirectorEmplicity877-476-2339 x133



