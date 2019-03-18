Augusta HiTech Business Strategy and Blockchain Technology Roadmap

Enterprise blockchain solution

Augusta Provides Enterprise Blockchain Solution as a Service, an Easy and Convenient Developing Environment, Expecting to Win more Businesses within 1H 2019

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augusta HiTech, a blockchain technology company, founded in 2009 presents the future blockchain business strategy and technology development roadmap.Augusta is a tech company expertise in providing Blockchain solutions to enterprises and start-ups. Augusta's Blockchain solutions powered with AH Smart Hyperledger Blockchain platform which integrates public and private blockchains and is designed as enterprise architecture to process diverse needs in the industry.Augusta's Blockchain development framework provides UI layer with enhanced user experience and admin features. Specifically, Augusta uses the DevOps approach to enable fast and easy development, establishment, test, and distribution for building enterprise solutionsAugusta aims to help companies to establish and operate their own blockchain-based services with ease by providing BaaS(Blockchain-as-a-Service) solution. We are partners with the world-renowned cloud service providers to provide top quality enterprise blockchain services and to acquire a competitive edge in the global market.Augusta's Enterprise Blockchain Solution can be applied to various fields including Healthcare, construction, real estate, manufacturing, finance, banking and retail. Augusta has completed more than 20 PoCs((Proof-of-Concept) projects so far and already delivered/launched more than 10 Blockchain-AI-IoT solutions across healthcare, retail, finance and banking. Also, Augusta is expecting to win more than four actual projects within the first half of the year.Augusta HiTech will provide all types of blockchain-related services to better assist customers in the era of industrial revolution by integrating emerging technologies like IoT, AI, big data, and FinTech. Augusta has a globally renowned blockchain team who developed a new blockchain protocol which suits the new era.



