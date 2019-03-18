RPA SKILLS GAP LIMITING MARKET GROWTH

Unlimited RPA Training

RPA market growth being held back by skills, knowledge and experience shortages. The Beacons launches a “Knowledge as a Service” model to address this.

The default option for most organizations is “No Training”. Their RPA journey is being seriously impeded by this approach and limited in-house skills.” — Edward Brooks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 19 March 2019Edward Brooks+1 646 823 0041eb@therpaacademy.comRPA SKILLS GAP LIMITING MARKET GROWTHFirst ever RPA knowledge subscription service will help market grow fasterNew York, New York: RPA market growth is being held back by major skills, knowledge and experience shortages. The Beacons launches a brand new “Knowledge as a Service” model to address this, with unlimited training for $349 a month.Major RPA platforms like Blue Prism Automation Anywhere and UiPath are growing at speed. But organizations don’t have the skills or experience to maximize their ROI. The timely access to training and skills is a major barrier to growth.The Beacons gives their clients access to unlimited training and support. This will drive faster adoption and improved returns on investments.Launching with “Blue Prism Unlimited” individuals and organizations will be able to attend unlimited basic and advanced training for a $349 monthly fee, with no commitment.Edward Brooks, founder of The Beacons and The RPA Academy said, “The default option for most organizations is “No Training”. Their RPA journey is being seriously impeded by this approach and limited in-house skills.”He continued, “The Beacons gives anyone live access to learning across the full capabilities of powerful platforms like Blue Prism and Automation Anywhere. Deep understanding and expert access is essential for individuals and organizations in this fast-evolving technology.”This “Knowledge as a Service” model means people have access to the skills when they need them. The Beacons service, with RPA training powered by The RPA Academy, is expected to boost market growth and speed of adoption. Users can attend “bite-sized” live classes or full courses.About The Beacons: The Beacons came out of The RPA Academy, a training provider based in New York, and partners with Blue Prism and Automation Anywhere.###



