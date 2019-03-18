Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Foam Expo

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show has over 350 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and plans to have over 6,000 attendees. The Foam Expo brings manufacturers and buyers of foam from all over the United States and the globe. Whether you want to hear about raw materials, supply chain, chemicals, or manufacturer and process equipment, Foam Expo has something to offer.

From prototype to full-scale production, Super Brush has the in-house resources have the ability to engineer durable, lint-free foam swabs. Super Brush designs machinery for feeding, forming, and sealing foam to achieve a highly automated production process. To ensure the highest quality products are produced, Super Brush employs vision systems to identify foam abnormalities Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485:2016 and the manufacturing facility is FDA registered.

“The Foam Expo gives our team the opportunity interact with many of our suppliers in the foam industry and explore new technologies. This year, we look forward to seeing current and prospective customers who are attending to learn about the new innovations in the industry,” explains Diane Henry, Super Brush’s Director of Sales.

Super Brush will be showing wide range of foam applicators and swabs, including Swab-its Firearm Cleaning Products, at booth 814. For more information about foam expo visit http://www.foam-expo.com/.

About Super Brush LLC

The American company, Super Brush LLC, is a leading manufacturer of foam swabs. Super Brush engineers foam swabs and applicators for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printer, firearm, and other industries. The scale, scope, and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow Super Brush to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. Find our Super Brush products through our website www.superbrush.com.



