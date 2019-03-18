Issued by Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Foam Expo

Super Brush LLC 800 Worcester St Springfield, MA 01151

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan

The Foam Expo gives our team the opportunity interact with many of our suppliers in the foam industry and explore new technologies.”
— Sales Manager, Diane Henry

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show has over 350 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and plans to have over 6,000 attendees. The Foam Expo brings manufacturers and buyers of foam from all over the United States and the globe. Whether you want to hear about raw materials, supply chain, chemicals, or manufacturer and process equipment, Foam Expo has something to offer.

From prototype to full-scale production, Super Brush has the in-house resources have the ability to engineer durable, lint-free foam swabs. Super Brush designs machinery for feeding, forming, and sealing foam to achieve a highly automated production process. To ensure the highest quality products are produced, Super Brush employs vision systems to identify foam abnormalities Super Brush’s quality system is certified to ISO 13485:2016 and the manufacturing facility is FDA registered.

“The Foam Expo gives our team the opportunity interact with many of our suppliers in the foam industry and explore new technologies. This year, we look forward to seeing current and prospective customers who are attending to learn about the new innovations in the industry,” explains Diane Henry, Super Brush’s Director of Sales.

Super Brush will be showing wide range of foam applicators and swabs, including Swab-its Firearm Cleaning Products, at booth 814. For more information about foam expo visit http://www.foam-expo.com/.

About Super Brush LLC

The American company, Super Brush LLC, is a leading manufacturer of foam swabs. Super Brush engineers foam swabs and applicators for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printer, firearm, and other industries. The scale, scope, and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow Super Brush to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. Find our Super Brush products through our website www.superbrush.com.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
Share This Story

Visit Super Brush at Foam Expo 2019 Booth 814

Company Details
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield
01151 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Foam Expo
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will Be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2019
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Appoints New Business Development Manager
View All Stories From This Author