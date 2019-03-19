American Association of Suicidology Deputy Director Appointed to Maryland Governor’s Commission on Suicide Prevention

Maryland has always been on the forefront of innovative programming in suicide prevention, and this initiative is yet another indication of their efforts to save lives.” — Amy Kulp, Deputy Director of AAS

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Kulp, the Deputy Director of the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), was appointed this month to serve a two-year term on the Governor’s Commission on Suicide Prevention for the state of Maryland.

“I am honored by my appointment to the Commission and look forward to working with this dedicated group of people. Maryland has always been on the forefront of innovative programming in suicide prevention, and this initiative is yet another indication of their efforts to save lives,” said Ms. Kulp.

The Governor’s Commission on Suicide Prevention was originally established in 2009 to strengthen and coordinate the state’s suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention services. On October 11, 2018, Governor Larry Hogan signed an Executive Order to modernize the commission in response to rising national and state suicide rates and to better enable the Commission to respond to increased suicide rates. Specifically, the Commission will now expand membership to be more representative in age, profession, and life experiences as well as more clearly align the Commission’s duties with changing times. The Commission will continue to collaborate with county and regional suicide prevention advocates and organizations to focus its work.

As a representative of the Commission’s Suicide Prevention Group, Ms. Kulp will be preparing a two-year strategic plan that establishes priorities and strategies for the organization, delivery, and funding of suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention services across the state.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information.

About AAS: Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes suicide as a research discipline, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org and www.aas365.org.





