Allentown Charter School Boy’s Basketball Team Named Junior League Champions

The boy’s basketball team at EEACS has been named Allentown Junior League Champions.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School’s boy’s basketball team has been named Allentown Junior League Champions for the 2018-2019 season.The Allentown charter school features a 12-student team led by Coach Larry Ford and Assistant Coach Abby Frisch. Games were held through the Allentown City League and played against other youth and junior leagues across the city.“This win is well-deserved for our team,” says Coach Ford. “They’ve worked hard all season and have demonstrated the importance of teamwork, commitment, and dedication.”There is still much excitement in store for the Lehigh Valley charter school and its athletics program. The school is offering a variety of other sports for the first time, including wrestling, varsity basketball, baseball, and cheerleading. The school recently became a PIAA participant.A new gymnasium is also nearing completion. The 16,000 square-foot gym will hold 1,600 seats for excited students and spectators.To learn more about student athletics available at the Allentown charter school, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/student-life/athletics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

