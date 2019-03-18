Global Baby Monitors Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Baby Monitors Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Baby Monitors Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Baby Monitors Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Baby monitor is basically a baby alarm, which facilitates parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby’s movements.

The increasing demand for baby monitor drives the market. The rise in the number of employed parent, increase in disposable income, growing concerns regards children safety and increase in online retailers are main drivers for the baby monitor market. Other factors contributing to the growth of market including declining birth rate and innovations are expected to witness a moderate increase. Emerging countries, such as India, China, Brazil, South Africa, and Thailand, offer lucrative opportunities for baby monitors market, owing to the large population, increase in the number of women workforce, improved level of education. U.S. dominates the market for all baby monitors and continue to maintain its position. Better technological infrastructure and increase in adoption of innovative & niche baby products are some of the major factors for the growth of baby monitors in the U.S. Increase in online retailing in U.S. is another major factor that has fuelled the growth of the baby monitor market.

The global Baby Monitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baby Monitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baby Monitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics

Dorel Industries

Angelcare

LOREX Technology

VTech Holdings

Foscam

Summer Infant

Koninklijke Philips

Segment by Type

Audio and Video Baby Monitors

Motion Detection Baby Monitors

Audio Baby Monitors

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Baby Monitors Manufacturers

Baby Monitors Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Baby Monitors Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Baby Monitors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Baby Monitors

1.2 Baby Monitors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Baby Monitors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Audio and Video Baby Monitors

1.2.3 Motion Detection Baby Monitors

1.2.4 Audio Baby Monitors

1.3 Baby Monitors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Baby Monitors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Drugstores and Pharmacies

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Global Baby Monitors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Baby Monitors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Baby Monitors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Baby Monitors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Baby Monitors Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Baby Monitors Business

7.1 Samsung Electronics

7.1.1 Samsung Electronics Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Electronics Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dorel Industries

7.2.1 Dorel Industries Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dorel Industries Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Angelcare

7.3.1 Angelcare Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Angelcare Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 LOREX Technology

7.4.1 LOREX Technology Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 LOREX Technology Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 VTech Holdings

7.5.1 VTech Holdings Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 VTech Holdings Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Foscam

7.6.1 Foscam Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Foscam Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Summer Infant

7.7.1 Summer Infant Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Summer Infant Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Koninklijke Philips

7.8.1 Koninklijke Philips Baby Monitors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Baby Monitors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Koninklijke Philips Baby Monitors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….





